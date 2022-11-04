Back

Mediacorp actor Chen Xi, 31, back to selling cat litter online

Clump A Dump, it's called.

Lee Wei Lin | November 04, 2022, 07:18 PM

Mediacorp actors have been starting various side hustles for years now, most of which are F&B ventures.

Chen Xi is one of the exceptions who has ventured into the pet industry to sell cat litter.

Yep, the stuff that your felines bury their pee and poop in.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clump A Dump (@clumpadump)

Clump A Dump

The 31-year-old, who is also a former 987FM deejay, is behind online business Clump A Dump.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chen Xi 陈熙 (@chxnxi)

Although three types of litter are listed on their online store, only one is currently in stock.

Screenshot from Clump A Dump's website

The Original Tofu Pellet Litter is available at S$15 for a 6-litre packet.

Clump A Dump doesn't appear to be an entirely new venture, as the brand's Instagram account has a review on its highlights which was posted 122 weeks -- more than two years -- ago.

Screenshot from Clump A Dump's Instagram

Cat lover

This isn't Chen's only cat-related business -- he also has Nekolour, which offers customised cat and dog stickers.

The actor has two family cats as well.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Teo (@gavs.viewfinder)

Top photos from Chen Xi's Instagram & Clump A Dump

