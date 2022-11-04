Mediacorp actor Chen Xi, 31, back to selling cat litter online

Mediacorp actors have been starting various side hustles for years now, most of which are F&B ventures.

Chen Xi is one of the exceptions who has ventured into the pet industry to sell cat litter.

Yep, the stuff that your felines bury their pee and poop in.

Clump A Dump

The 31-year-old, who is also a former 987FM deejay, is behind online business Clump A Dump.

Although three types of litter are listed on their online store, only one is currently in stock.

The Original Tofu Pellet Litter is available at S$15 for a 6-litre packet.

Clump A Dump doesn't appear to be an entirely new venture, as the brand's Instagram account has a review on its highlights which was posted 122 weeks -- more than two years -- ago.

Cat lover

This isn't Chen's only cat-related business -- he also has Nekolour, which offers customised cat and dog stickers.

The actor has two family cats as well.

Top photos from Chen Xi's Instagram & Clump A Dump