Changi Festive Village: Underground carnival, dino-themed go-kart & glamping from Nov. 4, 2022

Editor's note on Nov. 4, 11:15am: Changi Airport Group has clarified that the Changi Festive Village will run till Jan. 2, 2023, but the T3 Underground Carnival will only end on Apr. 2, 2023. More details on the Changi Festive Village will be available soon.

The Changi Festive Village is happening again this year from Nov. 4 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Part of the festivities includes the T3 Underground Carnival.

Terminal 3

T3 Underground Carnival

Spanning more than 9,000 square metres over two floors, the underground carnival will be held at Terminal 3.

The carnival sees over 30 indoor rides, game booths and photo opportunities.

The Great World

The Great World is the recreation of the Tua Seh Kai Great World Amusement Park.

Guests can find carnival games and rides, heritage photo zones, and a "mama shop" selling old-school snacks.

There is also the World of Jellyfish installation.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 Carpark 3A

The Modern World

This part of the underground carnival will see guests testing their aim, strength and luck at the various game booths.

Games include Ball the Clown, a ball toss game, or King Hammer, a strongman challenge.

There's also a 3D shooting gallery where you can challenge other players.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam and near Carpark 3A

When: Nov. 4, 2022, till Apr. 2, 2023

The Future World

Adrenaline junkies will enjoy this part of the carnival, which includes the Wonder Wheels bumper car attraction.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 3, South and Carpark 3A

When: Nov. 4, 2022, till Apr. 2, 2023

Carnival credits

Carnival credits are required for all rides and games, with prices starting from five credits per ride/game.

Credits can be purchased via the iChangi app, or as a physical card at ticketing booths.

iChangi app:

S$10 for 11 credits

S$30 for 35 credits

S$60 for 70 credits

S$90 for 110 credits (payment by Mastercard)

S$100 for 130 credits (early bird discount, payment by Mastercard only, from now till Nov. 17)

Physical card:

S$25 for 25 credits

S$100 for 105 credits (payment by Mastercard)

S$100 for 115 credits (early bird discount, payment by Mastercard only, from now till Nov. 17)

A minimum S$25 purchase of credits is required for physical cards. Subsequent top-ups can be of any amount in denominations of S$1.

Dino Kart 3.0

And then there's the Dino Kart 3.0 circuit.

The dinosaur-themed go-karting experience will feature disco lights and sounds.

Here are some entry requirements:

Minimum 13 years old as of race date

Covered shoes must be worn at all times

No loose clothing allowed

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 3, South and Carpark 3A

When: From Nov. 10, 2022 to Apr. 2, 2023

Mondays to Thursday: 2pm to 10pm

Fridays to Sundays: 2pm to 11pm

Bookings can be made here.

Here's how much the go-karting experience will cost.

Early bird discount (now till Nov. 8)

Mondays to Thursdays: S$23

Fridays to Sundays, public holidays, and eve of public holidays: S$28

Direct purchase (iChangi App)

Mondays to Thursdays: S$28

Fridays to Sundays, public holidays, and eve of public holidays: S$33

Direct purchase (credits redemption)

Carnival credits can be redeemed for Dino Kart entry on-site subject to slot availability.

Conversion:

33 credits: S$33

28 credits: S$28

Guests who spend a minimum of S$50 on a single receipt (S$80 at the supermarket or Jewel) at Changi Airport Terminal 1 to Terminal 4 public areas can redeem a S$5 discount.

Receive S$5 Changi Pay e-voucher when you book the Dino Kart activity, limited to the first 1,000 bookings.

Jewel Changi Airport

Glampcation

The glamping experience will have guests staying over with the view of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

The marine-themed tent can accommodate up to four guests.

Each tent is equipped with two queen-sized air beds.

There is also a goodie bag worth up to S$290, which comes with:

Festive merchandise

4x River Wonders tickets

S$10 worth of T3 Underground carnival credits

Single-use carpark coupon

Changi Eats discount code of S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$50

Included in the package is an amenity kit, which consists of a dental kit, shampoo and shower gel, and access to the shower at Changi Lounge.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

When: Nov. 5, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, from 6pm to 10am the next day

How much:

Mondays to Thursdays: S$400

Fridays to Sundays, public holidays and eve of public holidays: S$450

Glampicnic

Up to six guests can gather in a holiday-decorated glamp tent.

Guests can bring their own picnic basket or pre-order from Changi Eats, the airport's food delivery service.

The experience includes a goodie bag worth up to S$160, which includes:

Festive merchandise

A tea party set

2x River Wonders tickets

Single-use carpark coupon

Changi Eats discount code of S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$50

Bookings can be made here.

Where: Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

When: Nov. 5, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, from 12pm to 4pm

How much:

Mondays to Thursdays: S$200

Fridays to Sundays, public holidays and eve of public holidays: S$225

"A Night at the Airport" Camp

With the theme of sustainability, participants can embark on an Amazing Race-style quest around the airport to learn about these sustainable efforts and other facts.

Guests can create eco-friendly festive ornaments using recycled items, play airport-themed games and end the night with a sleepover within the Changi Experience Studio.

Here's what the overnight stay entails:

Magical sleepover at Changi Experience Studio, with air mattress provided

Entry tickets to Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio per person

S$10 worth of T3 Underground Carnival credits

One Singapore Zoo ticket per person

Changi Experience Studio tote bag (per family)

Free parking

Bookings can be made here.

Where: Changi Experience Studio

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 23, from 9am to 8am the following day

How much: S$78 (adult), S$88 (child)

"A Day in the Life of a Changi Trolley" Design Thinking Workshop

At this three-hour workshop recommended for kids aged nine to 14 years old, participants can dive into the world of design thinking by creating airport prototypes of the future.

The workshop includes a single ticket entry to Changi Experience Studio.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: Changi Experience Studio

When: Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, from 1:30pm to 4:30pm

How much: S$58

Participants can find out more and sign up for the various activities via this website.

