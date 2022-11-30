Back

Café Kitsuné, popular French-Japanese restaurant chain, officially opens in S’pore on Dec. 1

Hayley Foong | November 30, 2022, 05:16 PM

French-Japanese Café Kitsuné has opened its first Singapore branch at the Capitol Singapore.

The café had its soft opening on Nov. 25. Its grand opening is on Dec. 1.

The brand was started in 2013 and now has a presence in cities across the world, including Paris, New York, Seoul and Beijing.

It has become a cult favourite for its full-bodied coffee and cute fox-shaped biscuits.

Minimalistic interior

Located on the ground floor of Capitol Singapore, the café features oak wood furnishing and decorated with greenery hanging from its high ceilings.

Kitsune means fox in Japanese, which is why it's no surprise that there are many subtle incorporations of fox-shaped designs around the café.

The café sits a little over 40 people -- 22 seats indoors and about 20 in the outdoor terrace.

What's on the menu

Café Kitsuné is well-known for their freshly-brewed coffee made from specialty coffee beans from Brazil and Guatemala. In addition to coffee, the menu also offers a variety of savoury snacks and pastries.

Here's a look at some of the items:

Café Kitsuné shortbread (S$4 per piece)

Genmaicha financier (S$5)

Strawberry shortcake (S$13)

Paris-Brest (S$12)

Chocolate chip cookie (S$6), Croissant (S$7) and Banana bread (S$7 per slice)

Matcha eclair (S$11) and Matcha croissant (S$13)

Apart from pastries, the café also offers two types of sandwiches: Egg sando (S$13) and Chicken katsu sando (S$15).

Singapore exclusives

Among the array of pastries, there are two which are exclusive to Singapore.

Chilli chocolate tart (S$12)

Yuzu pistachio strawberry entremet (S$13)

Iced sparkling yuzu & honey (S$8) and Cappuccino (S$6.50)

Here's the drinks menu:

Café Kitsuné

Address: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Singapore, #01-11, Singapore 178905

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm, daily

