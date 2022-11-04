Back

Boy, 14, who died in Punggol car accident well-behaved & kind, says his mother

"Life is so unpredictable," his mother wrote in a message to friends and family.

Ilyda Chua | November 04, 2022, 11:28 AM

Adriel Choo, a 14-year-old student who died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Punggol, was a well-behaved and kind boy.

He studied hard despite his dyslexia and received his first choice of subject combination, earning himself a lateral transfer in the Secondary 2 streaming exercise.

He was also a faithful and devoted boy who loves God, his mother wrote in a message to her friends and family.

The message was subsequently shared on Facebook.

The full message read:

I just got his streaming results from his principal. He got into his 1st choice of subject combination.

Life is so unpredictable and we have to cherish every single moment with our family.

Adriel is a very well behaved and kind boy.

He studied hard and is a faithful and devoted boy who loves God.

Yes he is super hardworking. He strive so hard despite his dyslexia. He even got himself a lateral transfer this year.

Accident at Sumang Walk

The accident occurred at Sumang Walk in Punggol on Oct. 10, when Adriel was hit by a BMW while at the pedestrian crossing.

The "green man" sign was allegedly on at the time.

Adriel was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where he remained for over three weeks before finally succumbing to his injuries.

The 24-year-old driver has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

"Life is so unpredictable"

According to The Straits Times, friends who were at Adriel's wake said the family is still trying to come to terms with his death.

Two memorial services will be held at 8pm on Nov. 5 and 6, while the funeral will be held on Nov. 7, reported ST.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader.

