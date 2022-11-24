Old Chang Kee to sell blue Christmas tree-shaped puffs from Dec. 1 to 25, 2022

Old Chang Kee is re-launching its Xmas'O this Christmas season with a new twist— this year's puffs will be blue.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 25, 2022, all Old Chang Kee outlets in Singapore will be selling the new Smoked Chicken Xmas'O for S$2.20 per piece, while stocks last.

The puffs will also be available on delivery platforms such as GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

What's in the blue puff?

The blue-coloured Christmas tree-shaped buttery pastry is filled with smoked chicken cubes (blended with black pepper and barbecue sauce), and mixed with green and red peppers, button mushrooms, as well as tomatoes.

Cool.

Top images via Old Chang Kee.