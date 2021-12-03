Green Christmas tree puff selling at Old Chang Kee from Dec. 6 - 25, 2021

Another festive season, another novelty puff by Old Chang Kee.

The Xmas’O, launching on Dec. 6, 2021, is a Christmas tree-shaped puff with creamy chicken mushroom filling.

It will be selling at Old Chang Kee outlets and delivery platforms for S$2 per piece, until Dec. 25.

It's on a daily while-stocks-last basis, so you'll have to visit the kiosk early if the item proves to be popular.

Devil’s Curry’O

Post-Christmas, the fried food chain is bringing back the Devil’s Curry’O.

The "hot and devilicious" puff will only be available for six days, from Dec. 26 - 31, 2021.

Devil’s Curry is a popular Eurasian dish, traditionally made from Christmas leftovers and served one or two days after the occasion.

The puff, which can similarly be found at Old Chang Kee outlets and on delivery platforms, will go for S$1.70 each.

Top photo via Old Chang Kee