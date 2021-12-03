Back

Green Christmas tree puff selling at Old Chang Kee from Dec. 6 - 25, 2021

Yum?

Mandy How | December 03, 2021, 03:24 PM

Events

Another festive season, another novelty puff by Old Chang Kee.

The Xmas’O, launching on Dec. 6, 2021, is a Christmas tree-shaped puff with creamy chicken mushroom filling.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Image via Old Chang Kee

It will be selling at Old Chang Kee outlets and delivery platforms for S$2 per piece, until Dec. 25.

It's on a daily while-stocks-last basis, so you'll have to visit the kiosk early if the item proves to be popular.

Devil’s Curry’O

Image via Old Chang Kee

Image via Old Chang Kee

Post-Christmas, the fried food chain is bringing back the Devil’s Curry’O.

The "hot and devilicious" puff will only be available for six days, from Dec. 26 - 31, 2021.

Devil’s Curry is a popular Eurasian dish, traditionally made from Christmas leftovers and served one or two days after the occasion.

The puff, which can similarly be found at Old Chang Kee outlets and on delivery platforms, will go for S$1.70 each.

Top photo via Old Chang Kee

