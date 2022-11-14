8 bizarre themed cafés & restaurants to visit in Tokyo

Are you planning to visit Japan soon, and wanting to visit places that will spice up your trip?

Lucky for you, we've compiled eight out-of-the-norm themed cafés and restaurants for you to visit on your next trip to the land of the rising sun.

The link to the compiled list on Google Maps is available here.

1. Mipig Cafe

We've seen dog and cat cafes, but what about a micro pig cafe?

The Meguro outlet has 15 micro pigs aged between six to 11 months. They are friendly, odourless, and potty trained.

Admission for the first 30 minutes costs ¥800 (S$7.89), and a subsequent 30-minute slot will cost ¥500 (S$4.93).

Drinks start from ¥600 (S$5.92) and visitors can purchase snacks at ¥300 (S$2.96) to feed the pigs.

Reservations are required, and you can make a reservation here

Address: 4 Chome-11-3 Meguro, Meguro City, 153-0063 Tokyo

Opening hours: 10am - 8pm, daily

Nearest station: JR Meguro station

2. Vampire Cafe

If you've ever fantasised about being a blood-thirsty vampire, perhaps try visiting the Vampire Cafe in Ginza.

Dimly lit and decorated in a red and black colour scheme, the café will be great for the gram too.

Address: La Paix Building 7F, 6 Chome−7−6 Ginza, Chuo, 104-0061 Tokyo

Opening hours: 12pm - 2pm and 5pm - 10pm, daily

Nearest station: Ginza Station, Shimbashi Station

3. Alice in Fantasy Book

Go down the rabbit hole at Alice in Fantasy Book.

The restaurant is exquisitely decorated to replicate the mystical world of Alice in Wonderland, with dishes and drinks inspired by characters from the fairytale.

Address: T-wing Bldg. B2F, 1-6-2 Kabuki-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 5pm - 11:30pm

Weekends: 11:30am - 4pm and 4pm - 11:30pm

Last orders at 3pm and 10:30pm respectively.

Nearest Station: Shinjuku Station

4. Avatar Robot Cafe DAWN ver.β

Time travel to the future at Avatar Robot Cafe DAWN ver.β, where your waiters and baristas are robots.

These robots are actually remotely controlled by human staff "pilots" with disabilities, as part of the cafe's aim to promote inclusivity.

You can choose one of two types of experiences:

OriHime Seat After you make your order, you will be served by Avatar Robot OriHime for the next 30 minutes. During this time, you can enjoy your meal and drinks, and even chat with the pilots who are controlling the robots. Tele-Barista Be guided by the Pilot Barista through the different coffee beans available, and watch them remotely operate the OriHime and NEXTAGE (the large barista robot), to drip your coffee of choice.

There are three time slots available for the Tele-Barista experience, at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm each day.

Reservations are required, you can make a reservation here.

Address: 3-8-3 Nihonbashi-Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0023, Japan Nihonbashi Life Science Building 3 1F

Opening hours (OriHime Seat):

11am - 6pm, daily except on Thursdays

Opening hours (Tele-Barista) :

Tuesdays - Saturdays: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Nearest station: Kodemmacho Station

5. Zauo Shinjuku

Want to fish, but don't want to go out at sea? Try fishing at Zauo instead.

At the Shinjuku branch of the restaurant chain, enjoy your self-caught meal on a boat-shaped seating area, surrounded by a man-made "moat" containing live seafood.

On weekdays, fishing is only available from 1pm.

Address: 3-2-9, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 11:30am - 3pm and 5pm - 10:30pm

Weekends: 11:30am - 2:30pm and 4pm to 10:30pm

Nearest station: Tochomae Station

6. Swallowtail Butler Cafe

Unleash your inner princess (or prince) and be prepared to be treated like royalty at this cafe.

Besides the butlers in uniform, the interior of the cafe is furnished with many pieces of custom-made furniture -- including a giant Swarovski chandelier -- to resemble the home of a Victorian-era aristocrat.

The café's menu is curated by their in-house chef and patisserie, and is changed on a monthly basis.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made here.

Address: 3-12-12 Higashi Ikebukuro, Showa Building basement level 1, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-0013

Opening hours: 10.30am - 6:40pm and 7–9:15pm, daily

Nearest station: Ikebukuro Station

7. Hana-no Mai Edo Tokyo

This Sumo-themed Izakaya serves food fit for a Sumo wrestler, quite literally.

The restaurant lets visitors experience the Edo period, when the Sumo culture was in its prime, through antique furnishing and artwork style.

If you have a Sumo-sized appetite, all-you-can-drink-and-eat courses can also be booked in advance.

It also has an actual dohyō (sumo ring) in the middle of the restaurant, where occasional performances are held.

Address: 1-1-15 Kamezawa, Sumida City, Tokyo 130-0014

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 10pm, daily

Nearest station: Ryogoku Station

8. Muscle Girls Muscle Girls

Muscle Girls Muscle Girls is a women's gym that doubles as a female weightlifting-themed bar.

Those who work at the bar are (unsurprisingly) fitness-loving girls who love flexing -- literally.

Apart from the regular menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, customers can also pay to engage in activities such as receiving personal training from the girls, being fed protein shake from a syringe, and taking photos with the girls.

Address: 2 Chome-41-2 Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 171-0014

Opening Hours:

Weekdays except Tuesdays: 6pm - 11:30pm

Weekends: 5pm - 11:30pm

Nearest station: Ikebukuro Station

Honourable Mention

Ninja Tokyo

If you're feeling bougie and want to burn some cash, visit Ninja Tokyo and be transported to a ninja village that is full of surprises.

The restaurant has an inclusive array of course meals to cater to children and vegetarians. There are also halal course meals.

Between courses, the staff will provide entertainment, including magic tricks, solely to your company.

If you do visit, watch out for traps and hidden spots in the restaurant.

Address: 1F, 2-14-3 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, 100-0014

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 10am - 7pm

Weekends: 11:30am - 2:30pm and 5pm - 10pm

Nearest station: Akasaka-Mitsuke Station

Top images from Avatar Robot Cafe DAWN ver.β, Mipig Cafe and @muscle.girls666/Instagram