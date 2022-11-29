Back

M'sians swoon over Anwar Ibrahim's bodyguard with mullet

Long-serving bodyguard.

Adelene Wee | November 29, 2022, 03:28 PM

While everyone's attention is on the newly minted Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, his bodyguard is in the limelight as well.

A Nov. 25 TikTok posted by user Jannah Jalidar featuring Anwar's bodyguard has recently circulated widely, garnering more than 93,000 likes and 4,600 shares.

Abang viral

In the 30-second video, the bodyguard, sporting a mullet haircut, could be seen standing in a crowded room, where people were anticipating the arrival of Anwar.

When the bodyguard was approached by a man who appeared to know him, he gave a friendly hug, all the while giving a small smile to the camera, as if he was embarrassed at the attention.

@jannahjalidar Bodyguard PM-10 Anwar Ibrahim bagi mini love lah dekat kite 🤣 #dsai #pm10 #contentonly #bodyguardanwar #anwaribrahim #pru15 #kerajaanperpaduan ♬ Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

Screengrab via jannahjalidar/TikTok

Screengrab via jannahjalidar/TikTok

Screengrab via jannahjalidar/TikTok

However, he appeared to warm up to the cameraman soon after, and even gave a finger heart.

The short clip that captured him in slow-motion has since won plenty of hearts on the Internet.

Responses

The video was mostly met with positive comments.

Most commenters thanked him for taking care of Anwar and were quick to point out that he has worked for Anwar for a long period of time.

Other netizens cheekily address him as a handsome Abang bodyguard, and even joked that his pay may increase after going viral.

"This abang bodyguard is so handsome."

"Even the bodyguard has gotten famous."

"The bodyguard’s pay is gonna increase after this."

"He is one of Anwar's bodyguards who have followed Anwar for a long time."

"The longest-serving bodyguard with Anwar. From short hair in the past to long hair now. Stylo."

"Thank you bodyguard for being loyal and following Anwar everywhere. Even his bodyguard is getting popular."

Top image via jannahjalidar/TikTok

