Back

Up to 90% off games, figurines & consoles at Ubi warehouse sale over 2 weekends

Long queues expected.

Ilyda Chua | November 25, 2022, 04:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It seems like only yesterday when the Nintendo Switch craze was taking over the nation.

If you're looking for a reason to dust off your impulsively-bought console, here's one: a warehouse sale at Ubi, with up to 90 per cent off consoles, figurines, and game titles — including the just-released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Nerds, rejoice.

Discounts galore

The warehouse sale will run over the next two weekends from 10am to 5pm.

Here's what you can look out for.

Game titles

Titles such as "Luigi's Mansion 3", "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe", and the latest Pokémon games will be available at up to 50 per cent off.

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

And good news if you own different consoles: there'll be mix and match deals for selected titles.

Photo from Unrival.

For accessories, too.

Photo from Unrival.

Consoles

A few versions of the new Nintendo Switch OLED will be up on offer, including the Splatoon 3 Edition at S$449.

Photo from Unrival/Facebook.

Photo from Unrival.

Keep in mind that some deals are only available on the opening weekend, and while stocks last.

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Other stuff

Not a gamer? There'll also be tech products such as mice and keyboards on offer.

As well as figurines and soft toys for the young (and young at heart).

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Details

Long queues are expected, so remember to bring an umbrella in case of rain.

Photo from SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Where: ESR Building, 21 Ubi Road 1, Singapore 408724

When: Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, 10am to 5pm

Payment by cash or PayNow. More info here.

Top image via SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB

Former K-pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years jail for rape & group sex

He will be deported from China after serving his term.

November 25, 2022, 08:38 PM

S'pore man, 55, forges degrees from top unis to get high-paying jobs, gets caught after 12 years when firm checks with NTU

He asked the judge if the media could be prevented from publishing his name.

November 25, 2022, 06:55 PM

Chinese police beat up workers protesting at iPhone factory as China's Covid-19 cases hit a record high

Workers were protesting against low pay and unsanitary conditions.

November 25, 2022, 06:37 PM

355,000 sqft facility with dog water park, outdoor heated pool for toddlers & more, to open in Jurong on Dec. 3

Time to bond with your kids and furkids.

November 25, 2022, 06:07 PM

Man, 48, finds key with Punggol flat address on it, uses it to steal S$9,796 worth of cash & valuables

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

November 25, 2022, 05:22 PM

Unpainted hump at Portsdown Road sends cars flying a la Vin Diesel movie about family

It has since been painted.

November 25, 2022, 04:39 PM

New indoor forest trail with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs opens at SAFRA Yishun

Dinoland.

November 25, 2022, 03:55 PM

S'pore public urged to donate another 150,000 pre-loved textbooks to hit 500,000 target

The books will benefit about 25,000 needy students.

November 25, 2022, 03:33 PM

7-Eleven launches cafe concept store at Jewel Changi Airport with sit-down area, pastries & finger food

Opens daily from 7am - 11pm.

November 25, 2022, 03:23 PM

Muhyiddin congratulates Anwar on becoming M'sia's PM, says Perikatan will stay in opposition

An about-turn.

November 25, 2022, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.