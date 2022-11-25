Up to 90% off games, figurines & consoles at Ubi warehouse sale over 2 weekends

It seems like only yesterday when the Nintendo Switch craze was taking over the nation.

If you're looking for a reason to dust off your impulsively-bought console, here's one: a warehouse sale at Ubi, with up to 90 per cent off consoles, figurines, and game titles — including the just-released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Nerds, rejoice.

Discounts galore

The warehouse sale will run over the next two weekends from 10am to 5pm.

Here's what you can look out for.

Game titles

Titles such as "Luigi's Mansion 3", "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe", and the latest Pokémon games will be available at up to 50 per cent off.

And good news if you own different consoles: there'll be mix and match deals for selected titles.

For accessories, too.

Consoles

A few versions of the new Nintendo Switch OLED will be up on offer, including the Splatoon 3 Edition at S$449.

Keep in mind that some deals are only available on the opening weekend, and while stocks last.

Other stuff

Not a gamer? There'll also be tech products such as mice and keyboards on offer.

As well as figurines and soft toys for the young (and young at heart).

Details

Long queues are expected, so remember to bring an umbrella in case of rain.

Where: ESR Building, 21 Ubi Road 1, Singapore 408724

When: Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, 10am to 5pm

Payment by cash or PayNow. More info here.

Top image via SG Warehouse Sale & Events/FB