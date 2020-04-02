More people in S’pore getting scammed while trying to buy Nintendo Switch

More people are staying at home.

Which might mean more people searching for home entertainment. Perhaps in the form of consoles.

This has however led to a spike in e-commerce scams involving sales of Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

In a Facebook post on April 2, 2020, the police observed a spike in Nintendo Switch related e-commerce scams.

Buyers of stay-at-home entertainment products are advised to be cautious and follow these tips when purchasing items through online marketplaces.

Here are the tips from the police:

1. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. For high-value items, it is advisable to purchase from reputable sources.

2. Verify the seller’s listing such as the age of the account and the number of positive reviews to determine whether the seller is legitimate.

3. Whenever possible, pay only upon delivery. Opt for in-built payment options which can offer buyer protection instead of making direct bank transfer.

Perhaps one of the reasons for the increase in demand for Nintendo Switch is the popularity of the recently released Animal Crossing.

Which has in two weeks already sold an incredible 2.6 million copies in Japan.



Crazy.

Image by Rachel Ng