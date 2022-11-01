1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet at Carlton City Hotel from Dec. 5 to 16, 2022 for DBS & POSB cardholders

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Good news buffet lovers.
Plate, a restaurant at Carlton City Hotel, is offering a one-for-one deal on their weekday lunch buffet from Dec. 5 to 16, 2022.
The lunch buffet is only available from Mondays to Fridays, 12pm to 2:30pm.
The offer is valid for DBS and POSB cardholders.
Festive selection
In light of the holiday season, the restaurant will have many festive goodies specially curated on its menu.
Here are some of the items to expect:
- Honey Glazed Gammon Ham
- Cajun Turkey
- Chestnut Stuffing
- Chicken Shepherd Pie
- Smoked Salmon
- Roasted Rosemary Chicken
- Christmas Log Cake
- Stollen Cake
- Festive Pudding
Crowd favourites such as seafood, Japanese cuisine, and local delights are also available.
Here's a sneak peek at the buffet:
For the full festive buffet menu, click here.
One-for-one promotion
Here are the prices before the deal:
- S$82++ per adult
- S$41++ per child
However, note that the deal is only valid for the weekday festive lunch menu.
Plate @ Carlton City Hotel
Address: 1 Gopeng St, Singapore 078862
Opening hours: 7am to 10pm, daily. Lunch buffet only available on weekdays, 12pm to 2:30pm.
