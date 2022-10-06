Yiruma performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Apr. 15, 2023, tickets from S$98

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Yiruma is set return to Singapore for a concert on Apr. 15, 2023.

The South Korean composer-pianist, best known for his tracks "Kiss The Rain" and "River Flows In You", will be performing at The Star Theatre.

Fans can look forward to performances of his greatest hits, as well as tunes from his new album.

Tickets will start from S$98, excluding booking fees.

Pre-sales

There will be a one day pre-sale on Oct. 7, from 10am to 11:59pm.

This pre-sale is specially for patrons who had previously purchased tickets to Yiruma's scheduled show in 2020 that was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

General public sale will begin on Oct. 10, 3pm onwards via:

Online: Sistic.com.sg

Hotline: 6348 5555

Sistic Mobile APP

Sistic Agent, Partners or Box Office

2020 concert cancelled due to Covid-19

Yiruma last performed in Singapore for his "Yiruma Live in Singapore 2018" concert.

The pianist was scheduled to return in Feb. 2020, but the event was rescheduled to Oct. 2020, and postponed once more to June 2021 due the pandemic.

However, two months before the concert, Mode Productions announced that it would be cancelled due to "Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions".

Concert details

Date: Apr. 15, 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Mode Entertainment, Yiruma's Instagram page.