Back

Yiruma performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Apr. 15, 2023, tickets from S$98

A pre-sale will be held exclusively for those who bought tickets to his 2020 concert, which got cancelled.

Hayley Foong | October 06, 2022, 11:34 AM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Yiruma is set return to Singapore for a concert on Apr. 15, 2023.

The South Korean composer-pianist, best known for his tracks "Kiss The Rain" and "River Flows In You", will be performing at The Star Theatre.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mode Entertainment Singapore (@modeent_sg)

Fans can look forward to performances of his greatest hits, as well as tunes from his new album.

Tickets will start from S$98, excluding booking fees.

Pre-sales

There will be a one day pre-sale on Oct. 7, from 10am to 11:59pm.

This pre-sale is specially for patrons who had previously purchased tickets to Yiruma's scheduled show in 2020 that was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

General public sale will begin on Oct. 10, 3pm onwards via:

  • Online: Sistic.com.sg

  • Hotline: 6348 5555

  • Sistic Mobile APP

  • Sistic Agent, Partners or Box Office

2020 concert cancelled due to Covid-19

Yiruma last performed in Singapore for his "Yiruma Live in Singapore 2018" concert.

The pianist was scheduled to return in Feb. 2020, but the event was rescheduled to Oct. 2020, and postponed once more to June 2021 due the pandemic.

However, two months before the concert, Mode Productions announced that it would be cancelled due to "Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions".

Concert details

Date: Apr. 15, 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Mode Entertainment, Yiruma's Instagram page.

NOC's Food King's social media accounts now active under new name, Savour 365

But are they related?

October 06, 2022, 07:23 PM

M'sia traffic police allegedly stops S'porean couple, asks for RM500, takes RM200 & another S$100 cash

Not again.

October 06, 2022, 06:40 PM

Super rich bought more S'pore luxury condos in 2022 despite cooling measures

81 of the 932 condominium units bought by the Mainland Chinese are also worth at least S$5 million.

October 06, 2022, 06:20 PM

A lot of rides at Genting Highlands theme parks closed, S'pore woman finds out first-hand

Limited fun.

October 06, 2022, 05:52 PM

At least 31 dead after Thai childcare centre mass shooting, gunman shot wife, child & himself: Thai media

The shooter was identified as a former police man.

October 06, 2022, 04:56 PM

S'porean singer Nathan Hartono trolls Telegram scammer by deleting messages, gets blocked

Uno reverse.

October 06, 2022, 04:48 PM

Society must not isolate seniors, help them to live independently instead: Ong Ye Kung

Social care is needed as much as health care.

October 06, 2022, 04:42 PM

S'pore Food Agency issues recall of instant noodles from Indonesia due to traces of pesticide

No good.

October 06, 2022, 04:00 PM

S'pore opens 1st canine programme centre for rescued dogs to support elderly & persons with disabilities

Supporting one another.

October 06, 2022, 03:33 PM

Migrant domestic worker agency put up 'observations' on races & nationalities, MOM investigating

The agency, The Best Housekeeper, has been criticised for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

October 06, 2022, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.