Woodlands Galaxy CC Observatory reopens to public, stargaze with proper equipment for S$1

🤩

Mandy How | October 10, 2022, 02:42 PM

Here's somewhere different to hang out on a Friday night: the Woodlands Galaxy Community Club.

Located five minutes away from Admiralty MRT by foot, the CC is home to an observatory, accessible for just S$1.

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

The observatory has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic, but recently reopened on Oct. 7, 2022.

The spherical compound houses a telescope that allows stargazers to observe astronomical phenomena that might otherwise be indiscernible to the naked eye.

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

There's also viewing sessions on the rooftop, which looks significantly more spacious.

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

How to book

However, the facility is only open Fridays, and weather permitting at that.

As it is, Oct. 7's session was closed due to the bad weather, according to an announcement on the observatory's Facebook page.

You can purchase the S$1 entry ticket via onePA online, or from the CC's counter.

The facility will publish a new QR code on its Facebook page every Friday, from 5pm, for members of the public to buy the ticket.

For those who prefer to get it from the counter, note that it closes by 6pm.

The observatory added that it will also monitor the weather and update its Facebook page on Fridays 5pm to confirm the session.

Observatory @ Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

Photo via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

Address: 31 Woodlands Avenue 6, Singapore 738991

Opening Hours:

Fridays, 7:30pm to 9:30pm, weather permitting

Top image via The Galaxy CC Observatory/Facebook

