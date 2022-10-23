Back

2nd Dota team competes at TI11 in S'pore with stuffed toys replacing 4 players due to Covid

Despite being eliminated, the team took home S$608,000 in prize money.

Tan Min-Wei | October 23, 2022, 08:36 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

South American Dota 2 team Beastcoast has had several members and a coach come down with Covid-19, forcing all but one of the team members to be replaced by stuffed toys during The International 2022 (TI11) .

On Oct. 23, only Jean "C. smile" Salazar was able to make the stage, with his four teammates playing remotely in isolations rooms.

This is the second time something like this has happened in the tournament, with a similar matchup held on Oct. 20 between RNG and Entity. The RNG team, decimated by Covid, played remotely except for Malaysian player Yap "xNova" Jian Wei.

On that occasion, the team was replaced by teddy bears wearing the team's jersey.

For Beastcoast, team members who were down with Covid were replaced by stuffed dogs wearing toques with the team logo pasted on.

One of Beastcoast's players had complained of a sore throat after their last match against Evil Geniuses, according to ONE Esports. As a result, the team had undergone rapid Covid testing, which confirmed several team members had contracted the virus.

But while they could continue to compete from isolation rooms, Beastcoast was handicapped because tournament organiser Valve had not made provisions for a coach to be involved, meaning the team would be be uncoached for the game.

Despite this, Salazar and team pressed on, battling to a close fought 2-1 loss to Chinese team PSG.LGD.

According to Yahoo, the 3 matches were played over 2 hours, with PSG.LGD coming from behind to take the final game.

The loss eliminates Beastcoast from the competition in 7th-8th place, but the team has won US$430,000 (S$608,000) for their efforts.

Thanking their supporters, Beastcoast urged them to back South American team Thunder Awaken.

Having been assured of a 5th-6th place finish, PSG.LGD will progress to the next round. They have also won at least US$600,000 (S$850,000).

TI11 continues until Oct. 30.

Read more

Top image via @beastcoast/Twitter

Man in S'pore pays S$447 for 'Samsung phone' on Lazada but receives bubble tea straw instead

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

October 23, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore actress Jayley Woo, 30, is engaged & expecting a baby

Her fiancé works behind the scenes in the local entertainment scene.

October 23, 2022, 07:04 PM

No need for talks with Mahathir as offer of cooperation is just a 'political game': Anwar

He said he would rather talk to the people about their problems.

October 23, 2022, 05:33 PM

Bodies of mother, 92, & son, 70, discovered in Tampines Blk 285 flat

A rotting stench was picked up by neighbours since last week.

October 23, 2022, 05:14 PM

Halal certification for Spize lapsed due to 'technical issues', working with Muis to re-certify

Its certification expired on Aug. 31.

October 23, 2022, 03:19 PM

Hu Jintao abruptly escorted out of party congress, China state media says it's due to health issues

Hu was also escorted into the assembly a week ago.

October 23, 2022, 02:30 PM

Christopher Lee wins Golden Bell award for Best Supporting Actor for role in 'Danger Zone'

His third Golden Bell award.

October 23, 2022, 01:29 PM

We try to understand how ShopBack earns profit by seemingly giving customers money for free

The S'pore startup runs a whole spectrum of promotions, each with different features — but is there one coherent strategy? We spoke with founders Henry Chan and Joel Leong to find out.

October 23, 2022, 11:43 AM

Angela Lee, bruised after defeat in S'pore, chats with daughter Ava & gets a 'strong' punch

She may not have won the fight, but she's still her baby's champion.

October 23, 2022, 10:05 AM

First Look: BT21 & LINE Friends-themed cafe now at Orchard Central for limited time

Kawaii.

October 23, 2022, 02:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.