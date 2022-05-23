Back

Dota 2's The International 2022 will be held in S'pore

First time in Southeast Asia.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 23, 2022, 10:46 AM

Dota fans in Southeast Asia will be thrilled to know that The International (TI) will be held closer to home this year.

TI will be held in this part of the world for the first time, more specifically at Suntec Arena in Singapore.

TI is an annual tournament organised by Valve, the developer of Dota 2.

This is the 11th year of this world championship tournament. Most of the past tournaments were held in the U.S., near Valve Software's headquarters.

TI 11 will be held in October 2022.

The tournament had an over US$40 million prize pool for its previous edition.

Top image via Dota 2 video/Twitter

