What we know about the Thai gunman who killed at least 24 children

On Thursday (Oct. 6), an armed man began a violent rampage at a childcare centre in Thailand.

He killed at least 38 people, including 24 children.

The man was later identified as Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman.

A picture of Panya was also released by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau.

What happened?

The incident took place at a childcare centre in Uthai Sawan, a town in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu at around noon local time, according to Thai PBS World.

Panya was reportedly armed with a pistol and a meat cleaver, according to Bangkok Post.

He had obtained the 9mm pistol legally.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that Panya also had a shotgun with him.

Various media reports stated that Panya began his killing spree when he couldn't find his son at the childcare centre.

The victims

Panya arrived at the childcare centre around lunchtime, and first opened fire on four or five officials, according to the BBC.

He shot at a man eating lunch outside, according to AP, before going inside to attack the teachers and children.

Media reports said that the teachers tried to protect the children, most of whom were sleeping in a room, by locking the door.

However, Panya forced his way into the locked room by shooting at the door and attacked the children with his knife.

Pregnant teacher

One of the first victims of the attack was reportedly a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

She was stabbed to death whilst protecting the children.

Panya then reportedly fled the scene in a white pick-up truck, sparking a manhunt.

While driving his truck back to his home, Panya shot at random bystanders, and rammed his truck into other vehicles, as reported by The Straits Times.

According to Bangkok Post, Panya killed a total of nine people on the way back to his home.

Current death toll

As of Friday (Oct. 7) morning, the death toll remained at 38, with at least another 10 injured.

24 of the casualties were children, the youngest of whom was reported to be two years old.

Shooter killed wife, son, and himself

After Panya returned home, he killed his wife and son, before shooting himself.

Prior to this, he reportedly set his car on fire.

More background on the attacker

History of drug use

Media reports revealed that Panya was dismissed from the police force in 2021 over drug allegations.

He was also on trial for a drugs charge and was in court on the morning of the attack.

Panya, who had not quit his drug habit since he was fired from the force, was due for another court hearing on Friday (Oct. 7) in a drugs case involving methamphetamine, according to AP and ST.

Bangkok Post reported that on top of a record of drug addiction, he had a history of violent temper.

The motive for Panya's attack remains unclear.

The ex-policeman who killed at least 38 people, mostly young children, in a shooting spree in Nong Bua Lam Phu on Thursday had a history of drug use.



Recounts from survivors and witnesses

A teacher who survived the attack told the media that she managed to escape when Panya had run out of bullets in his magazine.

She had begged Panya not to shoot her before she had the chance to escape. She joined another staff member in a nearby room, and they escaped through a window.

Another witness said that Panya shot his way into the locked room with the children. The witness added that one teacher who died had a child in her arms.

District official Jidapa Boonsom, who was working at a nearby office at the time of the attack, said that about 30 children were in the childcare centre when Panya arrived, according to CNA.

This number was fewer than usual due to the heavy rain, which kept many people away.

Jidapa said that when the first few gunshots were heard, people thought they were the sound of fireworks.

Jidapa added, as reported by CNA: "It's really shocking. We were very scared and running to hide once we knew it was shooting. So many children got killed, I've never seen anything like it."

Piyalak Kingkaew, who led the rescue team that responded to the attack, told Reuters that while his team is used to seeing a large number of bodies, this incident is "the most harrowing" one as the young children were asleep when they were killed.

Images of the childcare centre after the attack were shared with Reuters, showing small bodies laid out on blankets.

Gun laws in Thailand

Gun laws are strict in Thailand. The possession of an illegal firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

However, firearm ownership is high in the country and illegal firearm ownership is common, according to Reuters.

Mass shootings, although rare, have occurred in the past.

Another mass shooting in Thailand happened in 2020, where a soldier gunned down at least 29 people and injured more than 50 others in a 17-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima.

