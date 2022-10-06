At least 31 dead after Thai childcare centre mass shooting, gunman shot wife, child & himself: Thai media

UPDATE: Khaosod now reports that the death toll from the shooting has risen to 36, including 24 children.

A mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand has left at least 31 people dead, including children.

The shooter has been identified as 34-year-old former police sergeant Panya Khamrab, with Khaosod reporting that he was fired after he was found to be involved with drugs.

According to CNA, Panya is believed to have entered the childcare centre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu armed with guns and knives.

He then reportedly fled the scene in a white pick-up truck, sparking a manhunt.

Khaosod further reported that Panya shot his wife and child, before killing himself.

BREAKING: Thurs's mass shooter at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu which led to 32 deaths, many children, shot his wife & child before killing himself. Killer identified as former police officer, pol sergeant Panya Kamrab fired for drugs involvement. #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/DaIZce2kDX — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 6, 2022

Top image from social media and via CIB Thailand's Facebook page