At least 31 dead after Thai childcare centre mass shooting, gunman shot wife, child & himself: Thai media

The shooter was identified as a former police man.

Andrew Koay | October 06, 2022, 04:56 PM

UPDATE: Khaosod now reports that the death toll from the shooting has risen to 36, including 24 children.

A mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand has left at least 31 people dead, including children.

The shooter has been identified as 34-year-old former police sergeant Panya Khamrab, with Khaosod reporting that he was fired after he was found to be involved with drugs.

According to CNA, Panya is believed to have entered the childcare centre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu armed with guns and knives.

He then reportedly fled the scene in a white pick-up truck, sparking a manhunt.

Khaosod further reported that Panya shot his wife and child, before killing himself.

Top image from social media and via CIB Thailand's Facebook page

