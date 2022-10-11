Back

Bike kiosk on St. John’s Island opening Oct. 14, 2hrs rental will cost S$25

Getaway without really getting away.

Ashley Tan | October 11, 2022, 06:34 PM

From Oct. 14, visitors to the Southern Islands of Singapore can choose to cycle around St John's Island and the adjacent Lazarus Island with the establishment of a bicycle rental kiosk.

The two islands are connected by a bridge.

The bicycle rental kiosk, launched by one of Sentosa's businesses, Gogreen, was previously part of a successful trial which ran till September 2021.

Now, the kiosk will remain on St John's Island for the next two years after being awarded a tender by the Sentosa Development Corporation.

Rent bicycles or kick scooters

The new attraction, called Gogreen @ St John's Island, will commence on Oct. 14.

The kiosk is located a short five-minute walk away from St John's Island Pier.

Visitors can rent a bicycle for two hours for S$25. There is also the option of kick scooters, which can be rented for the same price.

Photo from Gogreen website

Photo from Gogreen website

Those interested can book the bicycles and kick scooters ahead of time, via Gogreen's website.

Visitors can add on other retail items such as beach mats, tents and kites for an additional price.

Photo from Gogreen

Klook is also offering a bundle including bicycle rental and kite-flying at a discounted rate.

Operating hours from Oct. 14, 2022

  • Mon to Fri, 10am to 4:30pm

  • Sat to Sun, 10am to 5pm

Top photo from wong yewfa / Google Maps and GoGreen website 

