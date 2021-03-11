Back

Explore St John’s Island & Lazarus Island on bicycles from new pop-up rental store on St John's

Light exercise.

Mandy How | March 11, 2021, 10:58 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A pop-up bicycle rental store on St John Island presents an opportunity for casual cyclists to explore the Southern islands.

Starting from Mar. 13, 2021 and lasting for three months, Gogreen Bicycle Rental will offer bicycles, two-wheel step pedals, and beach tents for rent.

Here are some scenic highlights recommended by booking partner Klook:

  • Green Trail: Views of greenery accompanied by slopes and bends. Expect moderate exercise.

  • Lazarus Island Beach: Allegedly, supposedly, and reportedly the last pristine beach left in Singapore. Take this with a pinch of salt.

  • Seringat Island: Cycle to unblocked views of Singapore’s coastline and a sea breeze, says Klook.

Because the price of convenience is never low, here's how much you can expect to pay for the rentals:

  • Bicycle: S$30/pax

  • Two-wheel step pedal: S$30/pax

  • Beach tent: S$25/pax

  • Bicycle and beach tent bundle: S$80/two pax

Image via Klook

Image via Klook

Each rental lasts five hours, from 11am to 4pm.

Limited bicycles

The store has about 35 bicycles and 25 kick-scooters for rent.

The bicycles are suitable for those seven and above, with limited bicycles for children of ages three to six.

Visitors are advised to wear covered shoes, long pants, and bring mosquito repellent.

Make your booking here.

Gogreen Bicycle Rental

Address: 8 St John’s island, Singapore 098602

Opening Hours:

  • March: Friday - Sunday, school holidays, 11am to 4pm

  • April to June: Friday - Sunday, 11am - 4pm 

Top image via Azerah Azhar and Nakamasa Okamoto on Facebook

