Return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets + new Hershey’s Chocolate Frappé at McDonald's S'pore from Nov. 3, 2022

Finally.

Mandy How | October 31, 2022, 05:19 PM

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are finally returning to McDonald's from Nov. 3, 2022.

The extraordinarily spicy nuggets are made with a spice blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

A nine-piece portion costs S$7 a la carte, or S$8.80 onwards for an Extra Value Meal.

It's also available as part of the McDonald’s Happy Sharing Box C, which consists of eight McWings and 12 Spicy McNuggets.

Hershey’s Chocolate Frappé

Besides the return of a familiar item, a new item—the Hershey’s Chocolate Frappé—will also launch on the same day as a limited-time addition.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

We got to try it first (thanks McDonald's), and what we tasted was milk chocolate with a slight hint of Hershey's.

The drink will go for at least S$4.75 (small) and S$5.15 (medium).

Chicken McCrispy Honey Soy

Lastly, the Chicken McCrispy has been given a new flavour, and will come in a honey soy version from Nov. 3 as well.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Get it as a two-piece item, or a six-piece sharing bucket.

The former is priced from S$6.60 a la carte, or S$8.60 onwards for an Extra Value Meal.

It's supposed to be a sweet and savoury item (reminds us of Korean fried chicken), and it does mostly live up to expectations.

One of us felt that it was more honey than soy, though. Not a bad thing if you like honey chicken.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Top image via Fasiha Nazren, McDonald's Singapore

