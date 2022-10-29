Back

2 S'poreans arrested in Thailand for allegedly selling drugs, possessing firearms & illegally entering country 20 years ago

A total of 104 partygoers tested positive for drugs.

Fiona Tan | October 29, 2022, 09:14 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two Singaporean men have been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

They are accused of selling drugs and possessing firearms, and allegedly entered the country illegally 20 years ago.

Thai police raid illegal nightclubs

According to Bangkok Post, the two men are 34-year-old Ong Shao Xiong and 53-year-old Low Gin Ang.

53-year-old Low Gin Ang. Image by Wassayos Ngamkham from Bangkok Post.

34-year-old Ong Shao Xiong. Image screenshot from Thairath Online/YouTube.

Ong and Low were arrested following several police raids across Bangkok's entertainment hotspots as Thai authorities look to clamp down on illegal nightlife operations.

The Royal Thai Police raided three adjacent buildings that were operating illegally as a nightclub in Yannawa district on Oct. 26.

From the raid, a total of 104 of the arrested partygoers tested positive for drugs.

Police also seized at least 300 sachets of illicit drugs from the karaoke rooms and other parts of the buildings during the bust.

Found with an assortment of drugs, a pistol and ammunition

The raid led the police to Ong and Low as both men are believed to have supplied the drugs to foreigners across several entertainment venues.

The Thai police searched Ong and Low's hotel room and found 2,050 speed pills, 482.5g of methamphetamine, 151 sachets of ecstasy pills, 10g of ketamine, 1g of cocaine, and eight sachets of "happy water" hidden in three large loudspeakers.

"Happy water" is known to contain controlled drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine, and prescription drugs like diazepam and tramadol.

According to ThaiPBS World and Bangkok Post, Low is a chemist who allegedly peddled drugs like "happy water" to tourists.

One of the men was apprehended in front of a Big C supermarket at Chomphon in the Chatuchak district, while the other was arrested in front of the Ananta Hotel & Residence Ratchada in Din Daeng district.

The Thai police and media outlets did not specify who was arrested where.

Image by Wassayos Ngamkham from Bangkok Post.

Image by Wassayos Ngamkham from Bangkok Post.

There were also drug packing supplies such as packing sachets and a vacuum sealing machine.

The police also seized one pistol and 84 rounds of bullets, amongst other items.

Confessed to all charges

The pair are charged with selling drugs, illegal possession of firearms, as well as illegal entry into Thailand.

According to Thai police, Ong and Low confessed to entering Thailand illegally more than 20 years ago.

The pair confessed to all of these charges, and also disclosed their modus operandi during police interrogations.

They told the police that they ordered the drugs from Laos.

An agent in Laos then concealed their orders in speaker cabinets before they are shipped into Thailand through a private transport company.

The shipment would be dropped near Hua Lamphong railway station, which is in the vicinity of Bangkok’s Chinatown, and Ong and Low would collect the goods.

In order to avoid getting caught, the pair would frequently change the rooms they used to store the drugs.

Ong and Low have been handed over to Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further investigation and prosecution.

class='fb-post' data-href='https://www.facebook.com/royalthaipolice/posts/pfbid0kqtUok7RQVhkVjkLD8zXuVbvxDyh2YL6hh6p2RbdqgPtygxAhs8jmumXc6L6icWwl'>

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Thairath Online YouTube.

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.

Majestic 4.6m tall T.rex skeleton at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall draws healthy crowd

Jurassic.

October 29, 2022, 06:27 PM

New co-working spaces at MRT stations in Paya Lebar & Woodlands opening end-2022, prices from S$4.90/hour

Work station in an MRT station.

October 29, 2022, 05:12 PM

Michelin Bib Gourmand zi char Kok Sen Restaurant moving out on Oct. 30, will reopen on Nov. 7, 2022

Reopening real soon.

October 29, 2022, 04:26 PM

Missing man, 83, last seen at Bedok North Street 2, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

October 29, 2022, 02:59 PM

SAF establishes Digital & Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as chief

Keeping Singapore's air, land, sea, and now digital space safe.

October 29, 2022, 02:04 PM

Syed Saddiq ordered to enter defence against 4 criminal charges by KL High Court

Facing four charges, Syed Saddiq could face over 15 years in jail. However, he said that a trial will give him an opportunity to clear his name.

October 29, 2022, 01:43 PM

Cinema chain in Vietnam offers unlimited popcorn, moviegoers go all out

They understood the assignment.

October 29, 2022, 12:27 PM

22,000 more places for children, lower fees & higher pay of up to S$6,600 for educators at govt-supported preschools

More children are going to preschool.

October 29, 2022, 11:27 AM

20 questions with N0tail, world’s richest esports player & 2-time Dota 2 TI champion

His favourite trash talk line is in Mandarin.

October 29, 2022, 11:13 AM

Here’s a guide to clock a total of 100km on foot in a week for 2 pax in S’pore

Don’t walk away from free vouchers.

October 29, 2022, 11:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.