2 S'poreans arrested in Thailand for allegedly selling drugs, possessing firearms & illegally entering country 20 years ago

Two Singaporean men have been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

They are accused of selling drugs and possessing firearms, and allegedly entered the country illegally 20 years ago.

Thai police raid illegal nightclubs

According to Bangkok Post, the two men are 34-year-old Ong Shao Xiong and 53-year-old Low Gin Ang.

Ong and Low were arrested following several police raids across Bangkok's entertainment hotspots as Thai authorities look to clamp down on illegal nightlife operations.

The Royal Thai Police raided three adjacent buildings that were operating illegally as a nightclub in Yannawa district on Oct. 26.

From the raid, a total of 104 of the arrested partygoers tested positive for drugs.

Police also seized at least 300 sachets of illicit drugs from the karaoke rooms and other parts of the buildings during the bust.

Found with an assortment of drugs, a pistol and ammunition

The raid led the police to Ong and Low as both men are believed to have supplied the drugs to foreigners across several entertainment venues.

The Thai police searched Ong and Low's hotel room and found 2,050 speed pills, 482.5g of methamphetamine, 151 sachets of ecstasy pills, 10g of ketamine, 1g of cocaine, and eight sachets of "happy water" hidden in three large loudspeakers.

"Happy water" is known to contain controlled drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine, and prescription drugs like diazepam and tramadol.

According to ThaiPBS World and Bangkok Post, Low is a chemist who allegedly peddled drugs like "happy water" to tourists.

One of the men was apprehended in front of a Big C supermarket at Chomphon in the Chatuchak district, while the other was arrested in front of the Ananta Hotel & Residence Ratchada in Din Daeng district.

The Thai police and media outlets did not specify who was arrested where.

There were also drug packing supplies such as packing sachets and a vacuum sealing machine.

The police also seized one pistol and 84 rounds of bullets, amongst other items.

Confessed to all charges

The pair are charged with selling drugs, illegal possession of firearms, as well as illegal entry into Thailand.

According to Thai police, Ong and Low confessed to entering Thailand illegally more than 20 years ago.

The pair confessed to all of these charges, and also disclosed their modus operandi during police interrogations.

They told the police that they ordered the drugs from Laos.

An agent in Laos then concealed their orders in speaker cabinets before they are shipped into Thailand through a private transport company.

The shipment would be dropped near Hua Lamphong railway station, which is in the vicinity of Bangkok’s Chinatown, and Ong and Low would collect the goods.

In order to avoid getting caught, the pair would frequently change the rooms they used to store the drugs.

Ong and Low have been handed over to Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further investigation and prosecution.

