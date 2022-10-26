Group of friends help Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle, 90, sell out ice cream in 20 mins

A group of up to five Good Samaritans have teamed up to help out the 90-year-old ice cream man who sets up shop at the foot of Sim Lim Tower to sell his wares over the past week.

With a little help from these newfound friends, the elderly ice cream man has been selling out his ice cream much quicker than before.

A regular fixture at Sim Lim Tower in the Jalan Besar area, Ng Teak Boon will normally set up his ice cream cart at 11am every day and stop work at 7pm, which helps him make a few hundred dollars a month.

With the group of volunteers who help to drum up sales and run the cart together, he managed to sell all his ice cream once within 20 minutes.

The initiative to get involved and help Ng out was spearheaded by Larry Lai, 58, who got his friends together to help out every day for a week now.

What happened

Lai shared in the Heritage SG Food Facebook group on Oct. 22 about three women who have been helping to sell ice cream with Ng.

On one day, they managed to sell S$50 worth of ice cream in just 10 minutes.

As business was brisk with the help of the volunteers, Lai put up an update subsequently to say that they were sold out for the day.

On Oct. 23, Lai posted an update to assure those who were worried that Ng had nothing to sell, given that his ice cream were all sold out the day before, that the cart had been replenished.

Lai also urge those who are around to volunteer to buy Ng a drink.

On Oct. 24, Lai put up another post after checking in on Ng to highlight that customers were still buying ice cream from the elderly man, as well as buying for him a cake, chicken rice, and pastries.

Lai also revealed that he and a few others have been helping Ng out almost on a daily basis for the past week.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Lai said he has been patronising Ng's ice cream stall for a few years now, but only got to know the elderly man better over the past year.

Lai said: "Knowing that he is still self-reliant at such an age, I admire him and want to help him."

This gave Lai the idea to contact a few of his friends and they began to help out on their own accord.

Lai added: "We all have full-time jobs, but we can help."

All photos via Larry Lai