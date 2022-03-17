Back

Elderly Sim Lim ice cream man, 89, still at work despite bad business

He appears more hunched over.

Belmont Lay | March 17, 2022, 06:17 PM

The elderly ice cream man who sets up shop at the foot of Sim Lim Tower has not called it quits yet.

This is despite the relatively slow business over the last two years after the pandemic occurred.

Regular fixture

Known as Uncle Ng, who is 89 this year, he still cycles daily with his ice cream cart from his home in Beach Road to Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar to hawk his fare, which he first has to pick up at an ice cream distributor.

According to a recent Facebook post on March 13, Uncle Ng was seen more bent over than before but still operating his ice cream cart at Sim Lim Tower.

He appeared less sprightly and more hunched over when compared to a photo of him from just 10 months ago.

Business was described as "bad" in another Facebook post by a group that is aware of Uncle Ng's current living arrangements.
The post also urged members of the public who are in the Jalan Besar area to patronise Uncle Ng's stall to give him support.

Uncle Ng usually opens for business during lunch for a few hours until the late afternoon.

Background

Previously, Uncle Ng had to stop selling ice cream for 45 days in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He went straight back to his trade the moment he could as he got bored not doing anything.

To stave away the boredom, he was gifted a new television then.

