Shake Shack opening at Junction 8 on Oct. 13, 2022 with exclusive dessert

Shake Shack is opening its ninth outlet at Junction 8.

This new outlet will officially start on Oct. 13, 11am.

This is what the interior of the new restaurant looks like:

Exclusive concrete

In collaboration with chocolatier Ronald Ng of Lemuel Chocolate, Shake Shack Junction 8 will have its own exclusive dessert.

Called Who 8 My Cookie?, the concrete features a vanilla custard blended with caramelised cookies and chunks of Lemuel chocolate.

The restaurant showcases an indoor-outdoor mural by Singaporean artist Aeropalmics.

The first 100 guests to the new outlet will receive exclusive Shake Shack swag items including a jigsaw puzzle showcasing Aeropalmics' artwork.

Shake Shack @ Junction 8

Address: 9 Bishan Place, #01-51 Singapore 579837

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

