Shake Shack opening at Junction 8 on Oct. 13, 2022 with exclusive dessert

Good news for Bishan residents.

Fasiha Nazren | October 11, 2022, 01:22 PM

Shake Shack is opening its ninth outlet at Junction 8.

This new outlet will officially start on Oct. 13, 11am.

Photo from Shake Shack.

This is what the interior of the new restaurant looks like:

Photo from Shake Shack.

Photo from Shake Shack.

Photo from Shake Shack.

Exclusive concrete

In collaboration with chocolatier Ronald Ng of Lemuel Chocolate, Shake Shack Junction 8 will have its own exclusive dessert.

Called Who 8 My Cookie?, the concrete features a vanilla custard blended with caramelised cookies and chunks of Lemuel chocolate.

Photo from Shake Shack.

The restaurant showcases an indoor-outdoor mural by Singaporean artist Aeropalmics.

Photo from Shake Shack.

The first 100 guests to the new outlet will receive exclusive Shake Shack swag items including a jigsaw puzzle showcasing Aeropalmics' artwork.

Shake Shack @ Junction 8

Address: 9 Bishan Place, #01-51 Singapore 579837

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Shake Shack

