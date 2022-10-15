Sembawang houses go all out with spooky decorations for Halloween once again

It's that time of the year again where the ghouls come out to play.

Halloween at Sembawang 2022

Like clock work, a few sporting residents have retrieved their Halloween decor, dusted them off, hung them up and fully leaned into spooky season.

Two avid hikers Joyce Sim and Teck Hiang Lim, took in the sights during their hike around a housing estate in Sembawang.

Both lived to tell the tale and each shared what they saw on the Facebook Singapore Hikers group on Oct. 15.

The lawns of the Sembawang houses were littered with skeletons, skulls and tombstones, all ornamental, hopefully.

Clowns appeared to be a theme this year -but it was unclear if that was just merely a coincidence or coordinated by the residents at Sembawang.

If those clowns have got your heartbeat racing, there is a bench where you can sit to catch your breath and take a break.

But as the sign suggests, you may not want to stay too long.

Keep a lookout for these ghouls.

They sure look a lot friendlier and less menacing than the clowns but beware because they may ghost on you.

You can also try searching for these jovial looking pumpkins.

Oh nothing to see here, just three faceless black figures joining hands and having a conference in front of a pot, or plotting your demise.

A yearly affair

The residents at Sembawang have spared no effort during the yearly affair, from littering ornaments across their lawn, hanging up decorations on the trees and fences, and even the utilities box that is outside of the residence.

Top image by Joyce Sim and Teck Hiang Lim from Singapore Hikers/Facebook