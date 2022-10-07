SCDF arrived within 7 minutes to help 6 passengers & a deceased person trapped in Jurong West lift

Six people and a deceased person were trapped in a lift in Block 760 Jurong West Street 74 on Oct. 4.

The bereaved were sending off their loved one when the lift got stuck on the ground floor after travelling down from the 11th floor.

Photos and details about the incident were shared to Facebook on Oct. 5.

The post claimed the group was stuck in the lift for about 50 minutes.

SCDF freed group in 40 minutes

In its initial response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm.

SCDF subsequently added that a fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched and SCDF arrived at scene within 7 minutes.

SCDF found the six individuals and a deceased person trapped inside a lift carriage on the first floor.

Lift technicians were already at the scene and working to release the lift doors.

Throughout the incident, SCDF remained in communication with the six persons and assessed that there was no immediate medical emergency.

SCDF also used hydraulic equipment to create a small gap between the lift doors to improve ventilation.

The lift doors were opened by the lift technicians at about 2:45pm.

SCDF assessed a person for breathing difficulties and the person refused conveyance to the hospital.