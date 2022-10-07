Back

SCDF arrived within 7 minutes to help 6 passengers & a deceased person trapped in Jurong West lift

Called for help at 2:05pm, group freed at 2:45pm.

Belmont Lay | October 07, 2022, 12:22 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Six people and a deceased person were trapped in a lift in Block 760 Jurong West Street 74 on Oct. 4.

The bereaved were sending off their loved one when the lift got stuck on the ground floor after travelling down from the 11th floor.

via

via

via

via

Photos and details about the incident were shared to Facebook on Oct. 5.

The post claimed the group was stuck in the lift for about 50 minutes.

SCDF freed group in 40 minutes

In its initial response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm.

SCDF subsequently added that a fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched and SCDF arrived at scene within 7 minutes.

SCDF found the six individuals and a deceased person trapped inside a lift carriage on the first floor.

Lift technicians were already at the scene and working to release the lift doors.

Throughout the incident, SCDF remained in communication with the six persons and assessed that there was no immediate medical emergency.

SCDF also used hydraulic equipment to create a small gap between the lift doors to improve ventilation.

The lift doors were opened by the lift technicians at about 2:45pm.

SCDF assessed a person for breathing difficulties and the person refused conveyance to the hospital.

Deals as low as S$0.99, S$1.99 KOI Milk Tea & more at Qoo10’s sale from Oct. 7 to 16, 2022 

Time to add to cart.

October 07, 2022, 12:01 PM

Man, 35, arrested for driving against flow of traffic on BKE slip road, hitting motorcyclist

He allegedly drove off.

October 07, 2022, 11:44 AM

Takeaway leftovers from swanky hotel buffets for S$10-S$12 with this S'pore app

Great concept.

October 07, 2022, 11:19 AM

Justin Bieber postpones S'pore concert, fans to await announcement of new date

Hold your tickets.

October 07, 2022, 10:28 AM

Joe Biden pardons everyone in US convicted of marijuana possession under federal law

Marijuana possession may still be an offence at the state level.

October 07, 2022, 03:38 AM

M'sian men stuck on highway for hours turn to Facebook group to ask for water, get mixed rice, crepes & orange juice

Faith in humanity is restored.

October 07, 2022, 03:10 AM

8-month pregnant woman died protecting children: 38 dead in Thailand shooting-stabbing rampage

Most of the children were stabbed to death.

October 07, 2022, 02:31 AM

NOC's Food King's social media accounts now active under new name, Savour 365

But are they related?

October 06, 2022, 07:23 PM

M'sia traffic police allegedly stops S'porean couple, asks for RM500, takes RM200 & another S$100 cash

Not again.

October 06, 2022, 06:40 PM

Super rich bought more S'pore luxury condos in 2022 despite cooling measures

81 of the 932 condominium units bought by the Mainland Chinese are also worth at least S$5 million.

October 06, 2022, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.