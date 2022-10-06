Back

6 passengers & a deceased person trapped in Jurong West HDB block lift that stopped working in midst of procession

Unfortunate timing.

Belmont Lay | October 06, 2022, 02:16 AM

Six people who were sending off a deceased person were trapped in a lift in Block 760 Jurong West Street 74 on Oct. 4.

Photos and details about the incident were shared to Facebook on Oct. 5.

According to the post, the seven individuals were trapped in the lift for about 50 minutes.

One photo showed the group of men at the lift landing carrying the body towards the lift.

via

The bereaved were said to have been in the midst of sending off their loved one when they got stuck in the lift together.

Attempts to free group

The next photo showed the same group of people trapped in the lift, with an umbrella being used to pry open the lift doors, which appeared stuck at this point.

via

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived subsequently as they attempted to pry open the lift doors from the outside and free the trapped occupants inside.

via

The display panel of the lift was shut off and the lift appeared to have been in between floors.

Another person, who appeared to be a lift technician, was also seen at the scene and he was using what looked like a key to unlock the lift door from the outside.

via

The post added that people on the outside had to fan air through the gap in between the lift doors to provide ventilation to the people inside.

Five lift technicians and a team from the SCDF were called in altogether, it was also mentioned.

Group on 11th floor

A comment on the post said the six men with the deceased person were apparently on the 11th floor, implying that it would have been difficult to use the stairs to make their way to the ground floor.

The post further claimed this was not the first time the lift malfunctioned when more than three passengers were inside.

It is not known what is the maximum permissible load for the passenger lifts in that block.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed they received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

All photos via

