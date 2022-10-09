Back

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Pierre Png meet Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin in Korea

Woo to the Young to the Woo.

Nigel Chua | October 09, 2022, 03:41 PM

If you happen to be a fan of actors Richie Koh and Pierre Png, you might like to know that they travelled to Korea and attended the 2022 Asia Contents Awards, held in Busan.

The pair's encounters with international celebrities — including the likes of Daniel Dae Kim and Park Hae-soo have been duly documented by The Celebrity Agency, which manages Mediacorp artistes.

The latest international artiste to cross paths with them was none other than Park Eun-Bin of Korean drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo".

In "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", Park plays the titular character, an attorney who has autism.

Meanwhile, Koh won acclaim for his role as an intellectually disabled person in the Channel 8 drama "Your World In Mine", which attracted comparisons of the two actors and their dramas.

"Your World In Mine" was one of the nominees for "Best Content" alongside the eventual winner, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo".

Meanwhile, Png was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Mediacorp drama "This Land is Mine".

Park wins "Best Actress" award

Park, 30, picked up the "Best Actress" award, while "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" was awarded "Best Content".

The Korean actress will be coming to Singapore to meet fans at a ticketed event on Nov. 11.

