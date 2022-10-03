Back

S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Warming up.

Adelene Wee | October 03, 2022, 06:48 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Sergio "Checo" Pérez recently clinched victory at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday night, Oct. 2.

The Red Bull driver was also seen running on the race track with his fans in a viral video on Friday, Sep. 30, when the drivers had their practice sessions.

Video by F1SingaporeFans

In the TikTok video, posted by F1SingaporeFans, Pérez was first seen climbing through a gap in the fence before jumping into the street circuit.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old was mobbed by spectators who took out their phones to snap pictures of him.

Video by F1SingaporeFans

Pérez was next seen running on the street circuit with the TikTok user and two other spectators. He even flashed a smile at the camera.

Reactions

The video proved to be popular among TikTok users, garnering more than 23,700 likes and 310 shares.

Some were entertained by the clip, saying that they would have loved to run with him. The most upvoted comment joked that Pérez was running away from OP as he was wearing a Mercedes shirt -- one of Red Bull's direct competitors is Mercedes, besides Ferrari.

Netizens were also worried that Pérez would "break his ankle" while running along the street circuit.

Top image via F1SingaporeFans/TikTok.

6 easy & convenient ways to save money for the upcoming year-end festivities

Nice.

October 03, 2022, 06:45 PM

Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

MOM took action against 300 companies found to be discriminatory from 2017 to 2021: Tan See Leng

These companies breached the Fair Consideration Framework, which required employers to consider all candidates fairly.

October 03, 2022, 06:05 PM

Trade without using actual money, organiser donating S$1 for every participant

Learn trading while being part of a good cause.

October 03, 2022, 05:54 PM

Two F1 fans in S'pore have splashing good time in puddle after heavy downpour

When life gives you lemons.

October 03, 2022, 04:51 PM

Online communication services spreading harmful content may be blocked in S'pore under new laws

Code(s) of practice for online communication services providers.

October 03, 2022, 04:19 PM

Auntie Anne's opens at Compass One

Yay.

October 03, 2022, 04:15 PM

Grab testing 'Quiet Ride' in M'sia to reduce driver-passenger social interactions

Essential questions still need to be asked and answered though.

October 03, 2022, 04:04 PM

Railing glass panel on level 3 of Tampines 1 shatters out of the blue, no serious injuries reported

Shards of glass fell to the first floor of the mall.

October 03, 2022, 03:49 PM

GST vouchers, targeted support more effective than giving all S'poreans 21 & above CDC vouchers: Chee Hong Tat

The minister also highlighted other support measures for Singaporeans apart from CDC vouchers.

October 03, 2022, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.