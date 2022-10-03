S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Sergio "Checo" Pérez recently clinched victory at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday night, Oct. 2.

The Red Bull driver was also seen running on the race track with his fans in a viral video on Friday, Sep. 30, when the drivers had their practice sessions.

In the TikTok video, posted by F1SingaporeFans, Pérez was first seen climbing through a gap in the fence before jumping into the street circuit.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old was mobbed by spectators who took out their phones to snap pictures of him.

Pérez was next seen running on the street circuit with the TikTok user and two other spectators. He even flashed a smile at the camera.

Reactions

The video proved to be popular among TikTok users, garnering more than 23,700 likes and 310 shares.

Some were entertained by the clip, saying that they would have loved to run with him. The most upvoted comment joked that Pérez was running away from OP as he was wearing a Mercedes shirt -- one of Red Bull's direct competitors is Mercedes, besides Ferrari.

Netizens were also worried that Pérez would "break his ankle" while running along the street circuit.

Top image via F1SingaporeFans/TikTok.