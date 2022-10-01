Back

Police investigating 29-year-old who pretended to be hit by car in Serangoon North

The man is being investigated for committing a rash act.

Tan Min-Wei | October 01, 2022, 08:23 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 August 2022 - 31 December 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 29-year-old man who was recorded by a car's dashcam rushing out into the street and pretending to be knocked down is being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

According to the SPF's news release, the incident took place on Sep. 26, and the footage was shared to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sep. 28 by a user who was not the driver.

The SPF release said that a woman driving along Serangoon North Ave 5 encountered an unknown man who had purportedly dashed out onto the road in front of her vehicle and appeared to fall in front of her vehicle even though there was no collision.

Preliminary investigations find that the man did not suffer any injuries from the incident. He also did not ask the woman for any money and had walked off after the incident, the news release stated.

The Ang Mo Kio Police Division has managed to identify the man and is currently investigating him for involvement in a case of rash act.

If convicted he could be jailed for up to six months,  fined up to S$2,500, or both.

The dashcam footage shows that the car was well clear of the man when he fell to the ground. The man then flailed about on the ground before finally sitting up in the street without attempting to leave while other cars drove around them.

Related Stories

Top image via

 

Man, 31, turns supermarket at Eastpoint Mall upside down in a fit of drunken rage

The man is believed to be an employee and was intoxicated while on the job.

October 01, 2022, 07:33 PM

100 residents evacuated due to fire in Yishun flat, 5 people & hamsters rescued from affected unit

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire likely originated from a Power Assisted Bicycle battery pack.

October 01, 2022, 05:43 PM

Antonio Inoki, Japanese politician & wrestler who fought Muhammad Ali, dies at 79

He fought Muhammad Ali to a draw and was the first Japanese WWF World Champion.

October 01, 2022, 04:47 PM

Thundery showers expected on most days in first half of Oct. 2022

Sweater weather is here.

October 01, 2022, 04:14 PM

S'porean, 36, diagnosed with cancer 6 days before wedding & brain tumour 2 years later

In sickness and in health.

October 01, 2022, 04:00 PM

'I’m afraid he'll be lonely when we’re gone': S'porean parents share challenges of raising child with autism

Their 14-year-old son, Darius Koh, is unable to communicate well with others.

October 01, 2022, 02:54 PM

Ukraine applies to NATO, rules out negotiations with Putin

Ukraine is applying via an accelerated procedure, in response to the annexation of its territory by Russia.

October 01, 2022, 02:34 PM

Golden Village takes over Filmgarde cineplex space at Bugis+

Will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2022.

October 01, 2022, 02:09 PM

3 arrested in fatal Choa Chu Kang accident give inconsistent accounts, all deny being driver

The deceased was a newly-wed.

October 01, 2022, 01:58 PM

I tried StarHub’s TV+ Pro & its Bang & Olufsen engineered speakers for free & now my family would like to pay to keep it

Explodiest sound.

October 01, 2022, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.