Police investigating 29-year-old who pretended to be hit by car in Serangoon North

A 29-year-old man who was recorded by a car's dashcam rushing out into the street and pretending to be knocked down is being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

According to the SPF's news release, the incident took place on Sep. 26, and the footage was shared to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sep. 28 by a user who was not the driver.

The SPF release said that a woman driving along Serangoon North Ave 5 encountered an unknown man who had purportedly dashed out onto the road in front of her vehicle and appeared to fall in front of her vehicle even though there was no collision.

Preliminary investigations find that the man did not suffer any injuries from the incident. He also did not ask the woman for any money and had walked off after the incident, the news release stated.

The Ang Mo Kio Police Division has managed to identify the man and is currently investigating him for involvement in a case of rash act.

If convicted he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

The dashcam footage shows that the car was well clear of the man when he fell to the ground. The man then flailed about on the ground before finally sitting up in the street without attempting to leave while other cars drove around them.

