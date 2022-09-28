Man walks in front of car in Serangoon North, pretends to be hit by it, video shows

A man walked in front of a moving vehicle in Serangoon North and pretended to be knocked down by it -- without expecting the entire sequence of events was caught on the dashboard camera of the car involved.

The bizarre incident was shared to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sep. 28.

The video clearly showed a man standing by the side of the road along Serangoon North Avenue 5.

When the car with the dashboard camera got closer, he then threw himself onto the ground in front of the car, forcing the driver to brake.

When the pedestrian went down, he looked as if he got hit.

He remained on the ground for the next 20 seconds until the video cut off.

While on the ground, he allowed his arms to flail above his head and then sat up to face the car.

Other vehicles were seen overtaking the car and pedestrian along the one lane road.

A photo of the man seated on the ground was also uploaded online.

The caption of the Facebook post read: "Hope he have a smooth recovery. 😖🙏🏻😖"

Mothership has reached out to the authorities and the person who put up the video for more information.

Similar incidents like this have happened in Singapore in the past.

