7 sent to hospital after 5-vehicle chain collision along PIE, lorry driver assisting with police investigations

Two lorries, a taxi and two BMW sedans were involved in the collision.

Fiona Tan | October 29, 2022, 09:48 PM

A five-vehicle chain collision occured at around 8am on Oct. 28.

At least seven individuals were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Chain collision occured on Oct. 28 morning

According to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), the incident occured along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas, after Changi South Avenue 3 exit.

The accident reportedly involved two lorries, one gold and one silver, two BMW sedans, one black and one green, and one blue ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi.

In a TikTok video related to the incident, the gold lorry and black BMW can be seen, having been pulled over to the road shoulder.

The gold lorry sported a dent on its front, on the passenger's side.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Its cover had dislodged and the two halves had broken apart and fallen askew into the lorry's rear, which was strewn with the vehicle's contents such as a stepladder.

The black BMW can be seen with a sizeable dent in its rear on the driver's side and its rear windshield had shattered and fallen off, implying that it was hit from behind.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Meanwhile, the taxi can be seen in front of the lorry on the second innermost lane in the video.

The lorry appears to have collided into taxi, which in turn likely collided with another vehicle in front as its bonnet was completely smashed in.

There were no passengers in the taxi at that time.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Two migrant workers reportedly flung out of lorry

A reader told Shin Min that the two BMWs were at the front of the collision, followed by the gold lorry, the taxi, and the silver lorry.

It was believed that the gold lorry collided into one of the BMW sedans in front, which was slowing down.

The lorry was transporting six migrant workers, aged 25 to 35 years old, in the back of the vehicle at that time. There was no one in the passengers seat.

The collision caused two of the migrant workers to fly out from the back of the vehicle, according to Shin Min's report.

A person, presumably a migrant worker, can be seen lying on the ground behind the vehicle in a photo related to the incident.

(The following image may be considered graphic)

*

*

*

*

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Shin Min reported that all six migrant workers and the 57-year-old taxi driver were conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

This was confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which said that seven individuals were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The two migrant workers who were supposedly flung out of the lorry remained in the hospital for further observations while the four other migrant workers were able to leave.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries to his hands and back, according to Zao Bao, who quoted a spokesperson from ComfortDelGro. The company has contacted the taxi driver and will provide necessary assistance.

A 34-year-old lorry driver is assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

