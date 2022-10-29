New co-working spaces at MRT stations in Paya Lebar & Woodlands opening end-2022, prices from S$4.90/hour

Those who live in the vicinity of Paya Lebar and Woodlands and are looking for a place to do their work may no longer have to travel far to do so.

Two new co-working spaces will open at the MRT stations in these areas by the end of 2022.

The co-working spaces are opened by Staytion, a start-up based in Singapore that provides co-working and lifestyle spaces.

The company has listings located across the island, and most recently expanded into setting up shop at MRT stations.

This includes the co-working space at Marsiling MRT station, which opened in September 2022.

Paya Lebar and Woodlands

Two more new co-working spaces are slated to open at Paya Lebar and Woodlands MRT stations by end-2022.

While the address on the website directs to Woodlands MRT station, the website shows an image of Woodlands South MRT station, which is a 20-minute walk away.

Mothership has reached out to Staytion to clarify these details.

A quick check on Staytion's website reveals that the amenities at the upcoming spaces are comparable to the existing space at Marsiling MRT.

Hot desks from S$4.90/hour

For starters, there are hot desks at these locations.

Prices start at S$4.90 per hour, where users will have access to reliable high-speed wifi, printing access and coffee.

The hot desk can also be rented with a full-day pass, which costs S$29 and comes with unlimited drinks.

Membership options

Those looking to rent a hot desk for a longer term can consider opting for the following passes:

Lite pass (S$49): Four full-day visits, one hour in the meeting room, unlimited drinks and a 10 per cent food and beverage discount.

Four full-day visits, one hour in the meeting room, unlimited drinks and a 10 per cent food and beverage discount. Monthly pass (S$299): A month's worth of full-day visits, five hours in the meeting room, unlimited drinks and a 10 per cent food and beverage discount.

Meeting rooms

There are also meeting rooms equipped with smart television across all three locations and prices start at S$39 an hour.

Here's what the Marsiling meeting room looks like, for reference.

Private studios with varying capacities

Those who prefer a little privacy can opt for a private studio instead.

All of Staytion's co-working spaces have private studios with varying seating capacities.

For instance, the upcoming co-working space at Paya Lebar has a private studio option for one or two persons, whereas the one at Woodlands only has the option for two, according to Staytion's website.

The website also states that the Paya Lebar co-working space is 99 sqm whereas the Woodlands outlet spans 146 sqm.

Both will be open daily from 8am to 8pm.

Dhoby Ghaut outlet coming soon

Additionally, Staytion is set to open a new co-working space, except that it will be in the city area this time around.

According to the company's Instagram page, the new space will be located at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

More details will be available soon.

Staytion at Marsiling

