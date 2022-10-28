Carnival-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 12, 2022, Great Christmas Village returns

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Christmas on a Great Street light-up will be happening from Nov. 12, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The 39th edition of the Christmas light-up will stretch 3.1 kilometres from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

The key design elements of this year's light-up include a carousel, a hot air balloon, and a ferris wheel.

Carnival-themed lights

Here are some artist impressions of this year's decor:

Main arch located at the junction of Orchard Road and Scotts Road:

Measuring 16 metres in height, the main arch features a medley of red, white, and teal design elements such as ornate Christmas trees. It will be decorated with reindeer and baubles on each side.

Welcome arch beginning from Tanglin Road:

This welcome arch features teal and white ferris wheels, sprinkled with stars.

Christmas decor along Tanglin, Orchard and Somerset:

171 lamp posts will be dressed in LED decorations.

The decorations on each lamp post stand between nine to 12 metres in height, inclusive of the height of the lamp post.

There will also be a new addition to the street decorations, with 104 trees on Orchard Road to be lit with LED lights to add to the festivities.

The same lights will remain in place, taking on pink hues during the Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day period in 2023.

Return of the Great Christmas Village

The Great Christmas Village returns after a two year hiatus as well.

It will run from Dec. 7, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, featuring amusement rides and activities, live music, and various F&B options.

These will be segmented into four key pillars:

1. Fun

Families can look forward to rides and attractions such as:

Carousel

Licensed character inflatable bouncer

Samba balloon ride

Swing

Trackless train ride

2. Food

Speciality food items -- such as VeganBurg, Speciality Thai Grills and Magnum and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream --- and a beer garden will be available for visitors to fill their stomachs.

3. Arts

Visitors can also register for art workshops to try out activities such as alcohol ink painting, tapestry weaving and clay modelling, along with crafting.

4. Music

On Friday to Sunday evenings, visitors can enjoy live music from a line up of local artists such as Jack & Rai, The Cold Cut Duo, Daniel Sid, Fyrdaus Macbeth and more.

Music in the air

From Nov. 1, popular Christmas carols will be played from 10am to 6.59pm along five areas on Orchard Road:

Stretch of walkway in front of ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City

Walkway in front of Mandarin Gallery

Walkway in front of Paragon

Walkway in front of Wheelock Place

Walkway in front of Far East Shopping Centre

Top image from ORBA