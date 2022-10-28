Back

Carnival-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 12, 2022, Great Christmas Village returns

The village is back after a two-year hiatus.

Hayley Foong | October 28, 2022, 11:25 AM

The Christmas on a Great Street light-up will be happening from Nov. 12, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The 39th edition of the Christmas light-up will stretch 3.1 kilometres from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

The key design elements of this year's light-up include a carousel, a hot air balloon, and a ferris wheel.

Photo by Hayley Foong.

Carnival-themed lights

Here are some artist impressions of this year's decor:

Main arch located at the junction of Orchard Road and Scotts Road:

Photo from ORBA

Measuring 16 metres in height, the main arch features a medley of red, white, and teal design elements such as ornate Christmas trees. It will be decorated with reindeer and baubles on each side.

Welcome arch beginning from Tanglin Road:

Photo from ORBA

This welcome arch features teal and white ferris wheels, sprinkled with stars.

Christmas decor along Tanglin, Orchard and Somerset:

Photo from ORBA

Photo from ORBA

Photo from ORBA

171 lamp posts will be dressed in LED decorations.

The decorations on each lamp post stand between nine to 12 metres in height, inclusive of the height of the lamp post.

There will also be a new addition to the street decorations, with 104 trees on Orchard Road to be lit with LED lights to add to the festivities. 

The same lights will remain in place, taking on pink hues during the Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day period in 2023.

Return of the Great Christmas Village

The carousel from 2018's Great Christmas Village. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Great Christmas Village returns after a two year hiatus as well.

It will run from Dec. 7, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, featuring amusement rides and activities, live music, and various F&B options.

These will be segmented into four key pillars:

1. Fun

Families can look forward to rides and attractions such as:

  • Carousel

  • Licensed character inflatable bouncer

  • Samba balloon ride

  • Swing

  • Trackless train ride

2. Food

Speciality food items -- such as VeganBurg, Speciality Thai Grills and Magnum and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream --- and a beer garden will be available for visitors to fill their stomachs

 3. Arts

Visitors can also register for art workshops to try out activities such as alcohol ink painting, tapestry weaving and clay modelling, along with crafting.

4. Music

On Friday to Sunday evenings, visitors can enjoy live music from a line up of local artists such as Jack & Rai, The Cold Cut Duo, Daniel Sid, Fyrdaus Macbeth and more.

Music in the air

From Nov. 1, popular Christmas carols will be played from 10am to 6.59pm along five areas on Orchard Road:

  • Stretch of walkway in front of ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City

  • Walkway in front of Mandarin Gallery

  • Walkway in front of Paragon

  • Walkway in front of Wheelock Place

  • Walkway in front of Far East Shopping Centre

Top image from ORBA

