McDonald’s S’pore teases possible return of Ninja Chicken Burger on Oct. 13, 2022

Kage bunshin!

Ashley Tan | October 08, 2022, 01:01 PM

The Samurai Burger and Seaweed Shake Fries dropped at McDonald's in September.

And it seems like the burger's more elusive (and forgettable) cousin might be making an appearance too.

Smoke and shadows

On Oct. 8, McDonald's shared a Facebook post with the caption:

"The wait is over. You asked, he heard, and he’s almost out of the shadows. Stay tuned for the smoke to clear. Your other favourite is almost here. 😉

Who do you think it is Singapore?"

The post included an image of what appears to be a ninja obscured by smoke.

This could very likely indicate the return of the fast food chain's Ninja Chicken Burger.

The burger features a crispy chicken thigh glazed with sweet nanban sauce, shredded white cabbage, cucumbers, and Japanese tartar sauce between charcoal buns.

Some commenters had similar guesses.

Another however, had a different idea.

With any luck, Ninja Chicken Burger fans will get some confirmation by Oct. 13.

Top photo from McDonald's / FB and McDonald's Singapore

