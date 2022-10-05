Back

Newton Food Centre closing for 3 months for repairs & renovation works

From Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2022, 11:08 AM

Newton Food Centre is closing for three months for repairs, redecoration and renovation works.

The temporary closure from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023 was announced by the National Environment Agency.

The closure and sprucing up of hawker centres is to ensure that they are kept clean, as NEA conducts regular spring cleaning and repairs and redecoration works in centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.

Currently, four other MSE-owned hawker centres are closed due to such works -- Block 115 Bukit Merah View, Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre, and Block 2 & 3 Changi Village Road.

Newton Hawker Centre has been touted as a place to visit in Singapore after making more appearances in pop culture in recent years.

The hawker centre boasts a large number of stalls, many of which sell barbecued seafood and satay.

Its temporary closure comes as Singapore has been gradually opening up to tourists again in the wake of the pandemic and will occur about a month after the Formula One night race held here.

Top photos via Google Maps

