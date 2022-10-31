Newton Food Centre closing on Nov. 1 for 3 months for repairs & renovation

If you're the kind of Singaporean who relishes the occasional (or not so occasional) late-night meal, you might want to take stock of your options from tomorrow.

Newton Food Centre will be closing for three months from Tuesday (Nov. 1), as per the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s previous announcement.

According to the NEA website, the closure is for repairs and redecoration work.

Such work, and regular spring cleaning, is done to ensure that hawker centres are kept clean.

Newton Food Centre has seen similar periods of closure previously, in 2005 and in 2016.

According to Roots.sg, the food centre was closed so it could be completely rebuilt in 2005.

When it reopened in July 2006, the stall were rearranged to the current horseshoe shape, with a central courtyard dining space and more seats.

There are five other hawker centres currently undergoing repairs and redecoration works, each for a period of around two to three months:

Top image by Syahindah Ishak & Google Maps