Back

Nas Daily creator spends US$150,000 on Caribbean passport to enter M'sia legally

Everything in Malaysia is 70% cheaper than Singapore, he claims.

Belmont Lay | October 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nuseir Yassin, the Nas Daily creator and founder of the Nas Daily media company, has finally visited Malaysia on a social visit pass.

He documented his visit in a Oct. 22 video.

Previously, in September 2018, Yassin tried to enter Malaysia from Singapore but was unable to do so.

He explained then that he was banned from the country as he holds an Israeli passport.

Neither Malaysia nor Indonesia have diplomatic ties with Israel owing to their stance on Palestine.

How Nas Daily creator got into Malaysia

According to Free Malaysia Today, Yassin entered Malaysia using a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport on Oct. 15.

The explanation from Malaysia authorities came about after it was revealed that the vlogger had successfully visited the country despite being an Israeli.

It was reported that Yassin holds two citizenships: Israel and the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In the video, Yassin claimed that he had to spend US$150,000 (S$213,504) to acquire the citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

He could be seen arriving in Malaysia as a passenger in a BMW via the Singapore land crossing.

"I bought a whole new citizenship just to show you this country," the video's caption read.

Yassin, who was accompanied by members from his team, appeared apprehensive initially while crossing the border, given that he was aware he was not supposed to visit Malaysia with an Israeli passport and was unsure if his alternative passport would work.

The content creator currently runs his company from Singapore.

How Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship works

According to information online, the US$150,000 sum Yassin paid is likely considered a non-refundable investment in the Caribbean country, which entitles the investor to an accelerated citizenship application process.

Citizenship can be granted in about two months.

Holders of the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport have visa-free access to 156 countries out of 199 after a successful application, without the investor having even set foot on the island.

What video showed

In the four-minute video, Yassin flashed his Saint Kitts and Nevis passport to the camera as recounted how he failed to enter Malaysia because of his Israeli citizenship.

His first attempt at entering Malaysia took place four years ago, and featured him standing in Singapore across the strait from Johor.

His latest video featured the people on the streets of Malaysia and various places of interest there, including the colourful cities, as well as lauding the country for retaining large swathes of lush greenery.

The video primarily showcased Melaka.

At one point, Yassin claimed that prices for things in Malaysia are much lower in Malaysia: "Everything here is 70 per cent cheaper from Singapore."

His video also highlighted that he was "shocked" to find out he was readily accepted in Malaysia by the people.

"For a country I was banned from, I was shocked at how friendly everyone was," he said.

"But on my way out of the country, as I got one more stamp in my passport, I learned a valuable lesson. Governments are different from people. Governments may ban each other. Governments may fight each other, but people do not have to. Deep down inside, people just want to connect."

Background

Israeli passport holders are not permitted to enter Malaysia unless they have written permission from the country's Home Ministry.

The Malaysian passports even bear the inscription, “This passport is valid for all countries except Israel”, with the exception to this rule being that Malaysian Christians are allowed by the Malaysian government to enter Israel for up to 21 days for religious purposes.

Top photos via Nas Daily

S'pore Special Forces soldier, 45, runs 342km over 51 hours with no sleep to win ultramarathon event

Last man standing.

October 25, 2022, 02:01 PM

Guide to M'sia general election 2022, Part 2: Mahathir, Syed Saddiq & East M'sia

The potential kingmakers.

October 25, 2022, 01:44 PM

I went back to primary school after 30 years, & boy, have times changed

Kids don’t get pocket money the way they used to.

October 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

S'pore to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050: Lawrence Wong

The new climate goals will be formally submitted to the UN at the upcoming COP27.

October 25, 2022, 10:15 AM

7 puppies about 2 months old seeking fosterers in S'pore

Literally giving puppy eyes.

October 25, 2022, 10:07 AM

Hydrogen could supply up to 50% of S'pore's power needs by 2050

Hydrogen does not release any carbon emissions when combusted, unlike fossil fuels and natural gas. 

October 25, 2022, 09:43 AM

S'pore woman overcomes Stage 3 breast cancer while saddled with debt

Phang eventually confronted her fear of death, and she inadvertently discovered her love for life.

October 24, 2022, 10:56 PM

New UK prime minister: Britain finally ready for Rishi Sunak as the Penny drops

Third prime minister since the 2019 general election.

October 24, 2022, 09:51 PM

Bukit Canberra indoor sports hall now open, 800-seat hawker centre to come in Q1 2023

No longer ulu Canberra.

October 24, 2022, 06:45 PM

SIA hiring cabin crew from South Korea, Thailand & Taiwan, looking to fill 800 spots

As borders open.

October 24, 2022, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.