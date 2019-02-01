fbpx

Back
﻿

Why Nas Daily now lives in S’pore: Safety, convenience & ‘S’pore spirit’

Some commenters urged him to consider Malaysia — even though he has said that he is barred from there.

Olivia Lin | April 27, 03:21 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

If you haven’t heard, famous vlogger Nas Daily has relocated to Singapore with plans to open a new company: the Nas Daily Media Company.

Nas Daily lands in S’pore to set up shop semi-permanently

Although it is quite a known fact that Nuseir Yassin, known better as Nas, is in love with Singapore, he revealed in a Facebook video posted on Saturday (April 27) his precise reasons why — in the event there was any doubt.

Safety and convenience amongst other reasons

The first reason he gave was safety.

Screengrab via Nas Daily video

The video talks about how low the crime rate in Singapore is, and that people need not worry (that much) about their belongings or serious crimes.

It also states that because it is so safe, Singapore is low in corruption, which makes it attractive for businesses to grow here.

Screengrab via Nas Daily video

Convenience is also an important factor to Nas — because our country is so small, it’s easy to get around.

As he says in the video:

Screengrab via Nas Daily video

Other reasons include communication — English is spoken here — and our strategic location in Asia.

The last reason Nas discusses in his video is… the Singaporean spirit.

Screengrab via Nas Daily video

He finds inspiration in our drive to constantly work, build, and create.

Not-so-good stuff

Of course, it can’t just all be rainbows and butterflies — even if it is a Nas Daily video.

The video also brings up the not-so-good parts about Singapore, such as bad weather, and how expensive it is to live here.

Screengrab via Nas Daily video
Screengrab via Nas Daily video

But at the end of it, Nas says although Singapore is not perfect, it has a “standard of living and opportunities that are very hard to find anywhere else”.

Foreigners welcome Nas to S’pore

Some people agreed with Nas:

Screengrab via Nas Daily Facebook post
Screengrab via Nas Daily Facebook post

Malaysia better?

While others suggested other countries he could have moved to:

Screengrab via Nas Daily Facebook post

To which Nas replied:

Screengrab via Nas Daily Facebook post

You can watch the video in full here:

Top image via Nas Daily video

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Loud sounds heard in Orchard, Bukit Timah: Police investigating, nothing incriminating found

It also said no injuries or 'abnormalities' were reported or found.

April 27, 02:32 pm

Loophole in M'sia's Vehicle Entry Permit portal may lead to S'poreans' personal data being exposed

Still not quite ready yet.

April 27, 01:04 pm

DPM Tharman is Prime Minister of S'pore until Apr. 29, 2019. He won't have the chance to be after this.

A final chance for us to experience what it's like.

April 27, 12:09 pm

S'pore woman gets phone back after misplacing it, man who returns it declines reward

So nice.

April 27, 11:42 am

So you've donated your clothes to a charity. What happens then?

Only a fraction of the clothes actually gets re-sold.

April 27, 10:45 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close