Why Nas Daily now lives in S’pore: Safety, convenience & ‘S’pore spirit’

If you haven’t heard, famous vlogger Nas Daily has relocated to Singapore with plans to open a new company: the Nas Daily Media Company.

Although it is quite a known fact that Nuseir Yassin, known better as Nas, is in love with Singapore, he revealed in a Facebook video posted on Saturday (April 27) his precise reasons why — in the event there was any doubt.

Safety and convenience amongst other reasons

The first reason he gave was safety.

The video talks about how low the crime rate in Singapore is, and that people need not worry (that much) about their belongings or serious crimes.

It also states that because it is so safe, Singapore is low in corruption, which makes it attractive for businesses to grow here.

Convenience is also an important factor to Nas — because our country is so small, it’s easy to get around.

As he says in the video:

Other reasons include communication — English is spoken here — and our strategic location in Asia.

The last reason Nas discusses in his video is… the Singaporean spirit.

He finds inspiration in our drive to constantly work, build, and create.

Not-so-good stuff

Of course, it can’t just all be rainbows and butterflies — even if it is a Nas Daily video.

The video also brings up the not-so-good parts about Singapore, such as bad weather, and how expensive it is to live here.

But at the end of it, Nas says although Singapore is not perfect, it has a “standard of living and opportunities that are very hard to find anywhere else”.

Foreigners welcome Nas to S’pore

Some people agreed with Nas:

Malaysia better?

While others suggested other countries he could have moved to:

To which Nas replied:

You can watch the video in full here:

Top image via Nas Daily video