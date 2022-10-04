Back

Man, covered in mud likely from F1 event, praised for standing in MRT carriage to not soil seats

When life gives you rain and waterlogged conditions.

Gawain Pek | October 04, 2022, 03:10 AM

As the rain poured down over the weekend in Singapore, the Padang got turned into a gigantic mud pit for revellers attending the Formula One night race to hang out and get down and downright dirty in.

Many attendees then took to the internet to share how they dealt with the mud.

And vice versa -- how the mud dealt with them.

In a Reddit post, a photo showed a man caked in mud from head to toe riding the public transport.

Image via Reddit.

The commuter appeared unfazed by the dirt, and was even taking the situation in his stride, posing for a photo with a thumbs up and smile peering through his mud-stained face mask.

The post was captioned: "Muddiest person to ever go on the MRT?"

Two other individuals seated in front of him appeared to have been at the race too, going by their mud-covered shoes.

Theorising how he got caked

Reddit users attempted to offer some answers as to how Mud Man came to be.

Some guessed that he might have been drunk and rolled around in the mud:

Another wondered if he had crawled through the mud like a solider:

Image via Reddit.

The photo has since been circulated in a Facebook group, with many awed by the sight of the commuter.

Praises for standing rather than seating

However, some commenters felt that the man should have washed himself off before boarding the train to avoid dirtying it.

Others instead praised the man for choosing to stand instead of sit, which would have soiled the seats:

Top image from u/nathan155 via Reddit, @f1singaporefans via TikTok

