Heavy rain turns Padang into muddy bog for F1 outdoor concert on Oct. 1

A torrential downpour on Saturday (Oct. 1) did little to dampen the attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

However, it proved disastrous for the outfits of those attending the Formula 1 outdoor concert held at the Padang.

As you might imagine, the combination of rain and intense foot traffic turned Padang's grass field into a "mud bath", as TikTok user Huasze wrote.

Videos posted on TikTok showed concertgoers gingerly making their way through the muddy bog, some wearing shoes that were likely wrecked by the less than favourable conditions.

Another image showed a woman with mud splattered up her legs and onto her lower back.

"Don't wear white shoes/sandals to F1 ever!!!" wrote user Shinaemily in a video that showed her soiled Hermes footwear.

Soccer boots & plastic covers

"PSA to all: don't wear white shoes, light coloured clothing and long bottoms," advised TikTok user Cvlsx.

Other TikTok users also shared tips on getting through the concert with your fit intact.

User Fackencodm covered his Nike sneakers with plastic covers, allowing him to casually walk through the mud.

TikTok account F1singaporefans recommended ditching the sneakers and donning soccer boots.

"And you are ready to party," read a caption in the video.

Top image from Fackencodm and F1singaporefans TikTok accounts