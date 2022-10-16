Netflix adapts Mr. Midnight into mystery series, streaming from Oct. 24

Popular children's horror book series "Mr. Midnight" is going to hit the small screens.

The popular Southeast Asian book series is authored by Singapore-based Australian James Aitchison, better known by his pen name James Lee.

Adapted into Netflix series

The horror-mystery series has been adapted into a Netflix series which is set to premiere on Oct. 24, 2022.

Netflix worked together with Beach House Pictures, a local production company, to produce the series that is inspired by the "best-selling children's book in Asia".

The Netflix series will follow a group of teenage friends as they become paranormal detectives and document their adventures in an online blog under the pseudonym "Mr. Midnight"

It stars Singaporean actor Chen Yixin, Malaysian actor Idan Aedan, and Australian actors Caleb Monk and Nikki Dekker.

Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng is also part of the cast.

You can watch the series trailer here:

Top image from Netflix Singapore and Flames of the Forest website.