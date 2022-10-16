Back

Netflix adapts Mr. Midnight into mystery series, streaming from Oct. 24

Spooky season.

Fasiha Nazren | October 16, 2022, 11:57 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Popular children's horror book series "Mr. Midnight" is going to hit the small screens.

The popular Southeast Asian book series is authored by Singapore-based Australian James Aitchison, better known by his pen name James Lee.

Adapted into Netflix series

The horror-mystery series has been adapted into a Netflix series which is set to premiere on Oct. 24, 2022.

Netflix worked together with Beach House Pictures, a local production company, to produce the series that is inspired by the "best-selling children's book in Asia".

The Netflix series will follow a group of teenage friends as they become paranormal detectives and document their adventures in an online blog under the pseudonym "Mr. Midnight"

It stars Singaporean actor Chen Yixin, Malaysian actor Idan Aedan, and Australian actors Caleb Monk and Nikki Dekker.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐘𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐧 陈一心 (@chxnyixin)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idan Aedan (A Keeklr Talent) (@idanaedan)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caleb Monk (@caleb_monk)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nikki (@nikkidekker)

Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng is also part of the cast.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr. Midnight (@mrmidnightseries)

You can watch the series trailer here:

Top image from Netflix Singapore and Flames of the Forest website.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Automated customs clearance at JB checkpoint to be suspended for nearly a month from Oct. 16

The works will be carried out from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10.

October 15, 2022, 09:25 PM

Sembawang houses go all out with spooky decorations for Halloween once again

Are you afraid of the dark?

October 15, 2022, 06:49 PM

SFA issues recall of M'sia farm eggs over presence of Salmonella Enteritidis

The farm has also been suspended.

October 15, 2022, 06:43 PM

People aghast baby shark BBQ grilled whole only to applaud when they see it's brinjal

It even had pectoral fins, caudal fins, and dorsal fins.

October 15, 2022, 06:22 PM

I tried the S$10.50 takeaway box for buffet food from a S'pore high-end hotel. It was shiok.

Disclaimer: not everyone will be as lucky as I was. And this is not a sponsored post.

October 15, 2022, 05:35 PM

S'pore couple fined S$23,000 for husband's photos of wife posing nude in public 18 times

The couple was also part of the "swinging" community.

October 15, 2022, 04:53 PM

Thailand airports randomly testing travellers from S'pore & Hong Kong for XBB Omicron

Data shows travellers who were in Singapore were carrying the XBB strain.

October 15, 2022, 04:13 PM

We asked this S'porean uncle why he decided to go back to uni at the age of 61

He failed a module twice, but persevered — and recently graduated as the oldest student in his cohort.

October 15, 2022, 03:35 PM

Man buys RM10 (S$3) watch strap from JB night market, finds S$2,275 real gold in it

Gold digging.

October 15, 2022, 03:06 PM

Those Covid-naive & recovered over 7 months ago at higher risk of XBB Omicron infection

Stay safe.

October 15, 2022, 02:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.