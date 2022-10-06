Back

S'pore Food Agency issues recall of instant noodles from Indonesia due to traces of pesticide

No good.

Ruth Chai | October 06, 2022, 04:00 PM

Two Mie Sedaap spicy noodle products are being recalled in Singapore due to the presence of ethylene oxide, which is commonly used as a pesticide.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Oct. 6 directed Sheng Sheng F&B Industries to recall the two products, Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles, which are imported from Indonesia.

They have expiry dates of March 13, 2023 and May 21, 2023 respectively.

The level of ethylene oxide in the products exceeded the 50mg/kg threshold, and could pose health risks to consumers.

SFA said: "Under the Singapore Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices."

SFA said it did not detect ethylene oxide in any of the food products surveyed other than Mie Sedaap instant noodles following the detection of the same substance in Haagen-Dazs ice cream products in August 2022.

Since that time, SFA has been looking into other food products.

SFA stated that while there is “no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide”, a study by the United States Environmental Protection Agency has found that long-term exposure to the pesticide may result in nausea, vomiting, and an increased risk of cancer.

SFA added that it will be “continuing regulatory testing of other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products”, and “working with the importers and Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination”.

Products will be recalled if necessary as a precautionary measure. 

Consumers are advised not to consume implicated products, and may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Those who have consumed the affected products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said.

Top photos via SFA

