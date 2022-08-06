SFA orders recall of select Häagen-Dazs ice cream due to presence of pesticide

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the local importer of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Frosts Food & Beverage (Pte.) Ltd, to recall two of its products due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food.

According to a Facebook post by SFA, although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

The two products are:

Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream (100ml)

Expiry date: Jun. 8, 2023

Country of origin: France

Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Ice Cream (473ml)

Expiry date: May 27, 2023

Country of origin: France

Advised not to consume

The recall comes after the European Commission Food Alerts' Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) issued a notification on the recall of the products.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Top image from Lazada and uMart.