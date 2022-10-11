Back

S'pore recalls 2 more Mie Sedaap instant noodles due to pesticide, 6 products affected in total

Mmm hmm pesticide.

Belmont Lay | October 11, 2022, 02:35 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for two more Mie Sedaap instant noodles due to the presence of pesticide.

A total of six products under the Indonesian brand have been deemed not safe for consumption in Singapore so far.

- Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles

- Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles

The latest products to be recalled are Mie Sedaap's Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles.

Indonesian grocery store Indostop Singapore has been directed to recall the two products.

The chilli powder of all the products being recalled has been found to be contaminated with ethylene oxide.

Six products in total

On Oct. 6, SFA recalled two Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, Korean Spicy Soup and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles.

On Oct. 8, another two Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles, were recalled.

SFA will test all implicated Mie Sedaap products when they arrive in Singapore until the problem is rectified.

Only consignments that pass SFA's laboratory testing will be allowed to be sold in Singapore.

The manufacturer, PT Wings Surya, is working with importers to withdraw Mie Sedaap instant noodle products with chilli powder from the retail market.

The manufacturer will also reformulate the products to remove the contaminant.

A study by the United States Environmental Protection Agency found that long-term exposure to the pesticide may result in nausea, vomiting, and an increased risk of cancer.

There is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide.

Top photos via SFA

