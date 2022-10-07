Melvados S'pore selling Yakult ice cream for S$10.90 per pint

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Yakult lovers can finally enjoy the iconic Japanese probiotic drink in ice cream form.
Local family-run brand Melvados has launched a Yakult-flavoured ice cream, available at S$10.90 per pint.
According to the Melvados website, the ice cream is made with "original Yakult".
Halal-certified & egg-free
Another good news is that Melvados is a halal-certified brand.
The Yakult ice cream is also egg-free.
Flavours Galore
If Yakult isn’t your thing, the brand has a variety of ice cream and sorbet flavours including:
- Mao Shang Wang Durian
- No Sugar Added Watermelon Sorbet
- Soursop Sorbet
- Kopi Peng
- Gula Melaka with Pecan
- Saffron Pistachio Kulfi
Ice creams are available in 470ml pints (S$8.90 to S$14.90) and 120ml containers (S$2.90 to S$3.90).
Available at all outlets & online
The Yakult ice cream is available in all seven Melvado outlets located at:
- Anchorpoint
- Eastpoint
- Harbourfront
- Hillion Mall
- Jurong Point
- United Square
- PLQ Mall
Customers can also shop for Melvados products on their website.
Top photo by Lee Wei Lin
