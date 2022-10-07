Back

Melvados S'pore selling Yakult ice cream for S$10.90 per pint

Yummyyyyyy.

Hayley Foong | October 07, 2022, 11:30 PM

Yakult lovers can finally enjoy the iconic Japanese probiotic drink in ice cream form.

Local family-run brand Melvados has launched a Yakult-flavoured ice cream, available at S$10.90 per pint.

Photo from Melvados website.

According to the Melvados website, the ice cream is made with "original Yakult".

Halal-certified & egg-free

Another good news is that Melvados is a halal-certified brand.

The Yakult ice cream is also egg-free.

Flavours Galore

If Yakult isn’t your thing, the brand has a variety of ice cream and sorbet flavours including:

  • Mao Shang Wang Durian

  • No Sugar Added Watermelon Sorbet

  • Soursop Sorbet

  • Kopi Peng

  • Gula Melaka with Pecan

  • Saffron Pistachio Kulfi

Ice creams are available in 470ml pints (S$8.90 to S$14.90) and 120ml containers (S$2.90 to S$3.90).

Available at all outlets & online

The Yakult ice cream is available in all seven Melvado outlets located at:

  • Anchorpoint

  • Eastpoint

  • Harbourfront

  • Hillion Mall

  • Jurong Point

  • United Square

  • PLQ Mall

Customers can also shop for Melvados products on their website.

Top photo by Lee Wei Lin

