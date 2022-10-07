Melvados S'pore selling Yakult ice cream for S$10.90 per pint

Yakult lovers can finally enjoy the iconic Japanese probiotic drink in ice cream form.

Local family-run brand Melvados has launched a Yakult-flavoured ice cream, available at S$10.90 per pint.

According to the Melvados website, the ice cream is made with "original Yakult".

Halal-certified & egg-free

Another good news is that Melvados is a halal-certified brand.

The Yakult ice cream is also egg-free.

Flavours Galore

If Yakult isn’t your thing, the brand has a variety of ice cream and sorbet flavours including:

Mao Shang Wang Durian

No Sugar Added Watermelon Sorbet

Soursop Sorbet

Kopi Peng

Gula Melaka with Pecan

Saffron Pistachio Kulfi

Ice creams are available in 470ml pints (S$8.90 to S$14.90) and 120ml containers (S$2.90 to S$3.90).

Available at all outlets & online

The Yakult ice cream is available in all seven Melvado outlets located at:

Anchorpoint

Eastpoint

Harbourfront

Hillion Mall

Jurong Point

United Square

PLQ Mall

Customers can also shop for Melvados products on their website.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo by Lee Wei Lin