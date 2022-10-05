Back

McDonald's opening in Jewel Changi Airport soon

Real soon.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2022, 03:20 PM

A McDonald's outlet is opening in Jewel Changi Airport.

It is slated to open some time in October 2022, per the permit to carry out the renovation.

Located at basement one, it will join Don Don Donki as one of the new tenants of the airport mall.

Don Don Donki is slated to open in early 2023.

However, it is not known if the McDonald's in Jewel is a 24-hour outlet.

A McDonald's spokesperson said in response to Mothership's queries: “McDonald's favourites will be landing soon at Jewel. Stay tuned!”

Currently, there is one McDonald's outlet at the Terminal 3 arrival hall, which operates 24/7.

The Terminal 2 McDonald's outlet closed down in January 2020.

The Terminal 4 outlet is also listed as closed permanently.

