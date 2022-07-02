Back

McDonald's at Changi Airport Terminal 3 arrival hall reopens 24/7

Where people go to when they are sleepless in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | July 02, 2022, 12:13 PM

The McDonald's outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 arrival hall has reopened on July 1, 2022.

Photos and the announcement of the reopening were put up on Facebook by Changi Airport.

The post said the T3 outlet is a 24-hour outlet opened seven days a week: "Happy meals are now available 7 days a week – We’re lovin’ it!"

Temporarily closed

Previously, on April 18, 2020, during the start of the pandemic, McDonald's closed its outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3, as well as the drive-through store at a Shell petrol kiosk along Tampines Ave 2, after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The T3 outlet remained temporarily closed in response to the pandemic and the subsequent fall in air travel.

