Mark Lee's wife attends Seventeen's concert with daughter, 14, now understands why the K-Pop band is 'so popular'

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Mark Lee's wife and daughter enjoyed a very wholesome mother-daughter bonding session -- attending a K-Pop concert together.
Catherine Ng, 49, and her eldest child, Calista Lee, 14, went to Seventeen's Singapore gig on Oct. 13.
Girls' day out
The pair started their day early, queuing for merchandise and attending the soundcheck session, both of which happened before the concert.
According to organiser Live Nation Singapore's post, merchandise sales began at 12pm, and the soundcheck session was at 4pm.
Lee's friends also attended the event with her.
Split up for the concert
While Lee was in the standing area during the show, Ng was the seated section.
Although they were in separate sections during the show, Ng clearly enjoyed herself as she remarked: "Now I know why they are so popular".
Cute.
Top photos from Catherine Ng & Calista Lee's respective Instagram accounts
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.