Back

Mark Lee's wife attends Seventeen's concert with daughter, 14, now understands why the K-Pop band is 'so popular'

Cute.

Lee Wei Lin | October 15, 2022, 12:25 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mark Lee's wife and daughter enjoyed a very wholesome mother-daughter bonding session -- attending a K-Pop concert together.

Catherine Ng, 49, and her eldest child, Calista Lee, 14, went to Seventeen's Singapore gig on Oct. 13.

Girls' day out

The pair started their day early, queuing for merchandise and attending the soundcheck session, both of which happened before the concert.

According to organiser Live Nation Singapore's post, merchandise sales began at 12pm, and the soundcheck session was at 4pm.

Lee's friends also attended the event with her.

Screenshot from Calista Lee's TikTok

Screenshot from Calista Lee's TikTok

Screenshot from Calista Lee's TikTok

Split up for the concert

While Lee was in the standing area during the show, Ng was the seated section.

Screenshot from Calista Lee's TikTok

Screenshot from Catherine Ng's Instagram

Although they were in separate sections during the show, Ng clearly enjoyed herself as she remarked: "Now I know why they are so popular".

Screenshot from Catherine Ng's Instagram

Cute.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Catherine Ng & Calista Lee's respective Instagram accounts

S'pore ready to defend sovereignty over Pedra Branca, will deal with 'whatever' legal action from M'sia: MFA

Not budging.

October 14, 2022, 10:26 PM

UK's Liz Truss loses trust in chief financial minister Kwasi Kwarteng after 38 days, Jeremy Hunt takes over

U-turn.

October 14, 2022, 09:56 PM

No-holds-barred review: Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice at VivoCity

S$5.80 set's serving was quite generous.

October 14, 2022, 09:53 PM

S'pore woman attends first spin class, finds blood in urine 2 days later, goes to A&E

15 minutes into a spinning session for an untrained person is enough to cause rhabdomyolysis.

October 14, 2022, 07:07 PM

S$1 to RM3.30: S'pore dollar blasts to new high against M'sia ringgit

RM100,000 sold in 1.5 hours at Chinatown moneychanger.

October 14, 2022, 06:08 PM

Local celebs like Zoe Tay & Pierre Png meet K-pop star CL at Cartier event in Gardens by the Bay

Hello, CL.

October 14, 2022, 06:07 PM

SNSD's Hyoyeon to perform at Marquee nightclub on Nov. 18, 2022

DJ Hyo in the house.

October 14, 2022, 06:05 PM

Yahoo editorial team members affected by restructuring, at least 1 departure in S'pore

Another change in the local media scene.

October 14, 2022, 05:50 PM

Influencer Daryl Aiden Yow calls out Dior S'pore sales assistant for allegedly being 'rude af' to his mum

The service had ruined his mum's experience, who was shopping at luxury brands for the first time.

October 14, 2022, 05:47 PM

Punggol Track 24, where Felicia Teo's body buried in 2007, secluded back then

Only a fragment of a skull, believed to be hers, was ever found.

October 14, 2022, 04:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.