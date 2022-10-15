Mark Lee's wife attends Seventeen's concert with daughter, 14, now understands why the K-Pop band is 'so popular'

Mark Lee's wife and daughter enjoyed a very wholesome mother-daughter bonding session -- attending a K-Pop concert together.

Catherine Ng, 49, and her eldest child, Calista Lee, 14, went to Seventeen's Singapore gig on Oct. 13.

Girls' day out

The pair started their day early, queuing for merchandise and attending the soundcheck session, both of which happened before the concert.

According to organiser Live Nation Singapore's post, merchandise sales began at 12pm, and the soundcheck session was at 4pm.

Lee's friends also attended the event with her.

Split up for the concert

While Lee was in the standing area during the show, Ng was the seated section.

Although they were in separate sections during the show, Ng clearly enjoyed herself as she remarked: "Now I know why they are so popular".

Cute.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Catherine Ng & Calista Lee's respective Instagram accounts