New molten lava chocolate buns at Din Tai Fung S'pore for S$3.50/piece because Christmas

The year end period is coming, which can only mean one thing — Christmas menu items from F&B companies.

One of the earlier adopters this year is Din Tai Fung, which will be launching their Steamed Chocolate Lava Bun from Nov. 1, 2022.

Priced at S$3.50 each, the cocoa buns are filled with 80 per cent molten chocolate lava and finished with a brush of gold.

Alternatively, you can buy three for S$10.

The restaurant adds that the buns are made with "top-quality flour" imported from Taiwan.

The item will only be available for a limited time till Dec. 31, 2022, and on while-servings-last basis.

Din Tai Fung previously released a similar item—ginger chocolate lava buns—for S$2 each.

Similar options on the menu include the Steamed Custard Bun (S$3/piece or S$9 for three) and Steamed Red Bean Xiao Long Bao with Chocolate Lava (S$10.30/six pieces or SS$12.80/10 pieces).

Top photos via Din Tai Fung Singapore