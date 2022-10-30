Back

New molten lava chocolate buns at Din Tai Fung S'pore for S$3.50/piece because Christmas

Nice.

Mandy How | October 30, 2022, 06:10 PM

The year end period is coming, which can only mean one thing — Christmas menu items from F&B companies.

One of the earlier adopters this year is Din Tai Fung, which will be launching their Steamed Chocolate Lava Bun from Nov. 1, 2022.

Photo via Din Tai Fung Singapore

Priced at S$3.50 each, the cocoa buns are filled with 80 per cent molten chocolate lava and finished with a brush of gold.

Alternatively, you can buy three for S$10.

The restaurant adds that the buns are made with  "top-quality flour" imported from Taiwan.

The item will only be available for a limited time till Dec. 31, 2022, and on while-servings-last basis.

Din Tai Fung previously released a similar item—ginger chocolate lava buns—for S$2 each.

Similar options on the menu include the Steamed Custard Bun (S$3/piece or S$9 for three) and Steamed Red Bean Xiao Long Bao with Chocolate Lava (S$10.30/six pieces or SS$12.80/10 pieces).

Photo via Din Tai Fung Singapore

Photo via Din Tai Fung Singapore

Top photos via Din Tai Fung Singapore

